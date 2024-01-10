US

Donald Trump ‘wants to deliver some of the closing argument’ in his fraud case and Mark Hamill summed up perfectly

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 10th, 2024

The civil fraud case against Donald Trump, brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, is drawing to a close and is likely to have an interesting last day.

Trump, who stands to face fines of up to $370 million for allegedly inflating the values of his properties in order to obtain substantial loans, apparently plans to speak during closing arguments.

Judging by how scathing he has been about the validity of the case – not to mention the oddity of many of his comments on windmills and magnets – it’s quite possible that any statement he makes will add a hefty chunk of money to his fine.

These reactions have it covered.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Mark Hamill imagined what Trump’s prep might be like.

READ MORE

There’s not enough WTF in the world to react to this ‘God Made Trump’ advert

Source ABC Image Screengrab