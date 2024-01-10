Donald Trump ‘wants to deliver some of the closing argument’ in his fraud case and Mark Hamill summed up perfectly

US

The civil fraud case against Donald Trump, brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, is drawing to a close and is likely to have an interesting last day.

Trump, who stands to face fines of up to $370 million for allegedly inflating the values of his properties in order to obtain substantial loans, apparently plans to speak during closing arguments.

FIRST ON ABC NEWS: Former Pres. Trump intends to personally deliver part of the defense's closing argument at the conclusion of his civil fraud trial in New York on Thursday, sources familiar with the former president's strategy tell ABC News.https://t.co/crm3qaFNX4 — ABC News (@ABC) January 9, 2024

Judging by how scathing he has been about the validity of the case – not to mention the oddity of many of his comments on windmills and magnets – it’s quite possible that any statement he makes will add a hefty chunk of money to his fine.

These reactions have it covered.

“The jury will disregard the defendant’s repeated statements about his chances with Kathy Ireland” https://t.co/EMgpDVXO44 — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) January 9, 2024

Don’t you have to be a lawyer to deliver closing arguments in trial….well either way https://t.co/Z3smKxmFtU pic.twitter.com/Lh2YUgzOOH — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) January 10, 2024

I don't know if there is enough popcorn in the entire world for this. — The Mind Unguent (@MindUnguent) January 10, 2024

That should at least double the financial penalties.

The only infinite object in the universe that can be viewed from Earth is Trump’s ego. — Ostranenie (@ostranen) January 9, 2024

Omg, ten bucks says he forgot there’s no jury. Another twenty says he forgot there’s no cameras. https://t.co/Ep4v1eDdLt — Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) January 9, 2024

If this happens and there's no video, I will be very, very sad. This could be the biggest Netflix comedy special of the year. https://t.co/xbNSaM0TCZ — DrewMcWeeny (@DrewMcWeeny) January 10, 2024

we’re about to see the worst hair on anyone defending themselves in court since vin diesel in ‘find me guilty’ https://t.co/t7DedCKdtv pic.twitter.com/QUHzXDeL0m — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) January 10, 2024

classic "people close to Trump leak he's going to do something incredibly stupid in the hopes he sees the reaction and backs off" https://t.co/LognVgrF7r — Michael Caley (@MC_of_A) January 9, 2024

Dreams do come true https://t.co/fBwsyNYFN8 — Desi (@DesiJed) January 10, 2024

The person who represents himself has a fool for a client. https://t.co/0adFM1J8TL — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) January 10, 2024

we’re cooking with fucking gas, people https://t.co/eMUisDD8u3 — the thicc husband & father (@lukeisamazing) January 9, 2024

If this is true, there can be no doubt that Alina Habba is completely incompetent. NO competent and experienced lawyer would permit this – NOT EVEN CLOSE. — Lynn Lawson (@LynnLawson2) January 9, 2024

Mark Hamill imagined what Trump’s prep might be like.

…and he's been binge-watching Perry Mason reruns to be completely prepared! https://t.co/mM6vbYVzhK — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) January 10, 2024

Source ABC Image Screengrab