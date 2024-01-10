Videos

This isn’t the first person not to get the brilliant Rosie Holt’s spoof Tory MP, but it’s definitely the funniest

Poke Staff. Updated January 10th, 2024

The fabulous Rosie Holt has been going viral again with her spoof Tory MP, this time sharing her views on ITV’s Good Morning Britain about the Post Office scandal.

And it’s always a particular treat when people don’t get the joke, like this person for instance.

Ooof.

And hats off to Noel for not deleting his original tweet (at the time of writing!).

But Noel’s not the reason we’re here, this is, a reply shared by Rosie herself which was just mangnificent.

Extraordinary scenes.

Never stop, Rosie.

Follow @RosieisaHolt here!

Source @RosieisaHolt