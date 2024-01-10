This isn’t the first person not to get the brilliant Rosie Holt’s spoof Tory MP, but it’s definitely the funniest

Videos

The fabulous Rosie Holt has been going viral again with her spoof Tory MP, this time sharing her views on ITV’s Good Morning Britain about the Post Office scandal.

MP blames Toby Jones & ITV for not making #PostOfficeScandal drama sooner. pic.twitter.com/rPrBrSTDVH — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) January 9, 2024

And it’s always a particular treat when people don’t get the joke, like this person for instance.

INCREDIBLE! Watch anD be amazed. It isn't the government's fault for not doing anything about the PO scandal, it's ITV's for not making a drama about it sooner!

"The govt can't do everything, but it can watch dramas."‍♂️

I er…I er… I er… LOST FOR WORDS https://t.co/xtfinUsMFm — Noel Stevenson (@Bodysatnav) January 9, 2024

60 replies, so I am guessing someone has already told you that Rosie Holt is a satirist, not an MP. And this sketch is ripping the piss out of the government… — Ally Maciver (@AllyMacabre) January 9, 2024

And hats off to Noel for not deleting his original tweet (at the time of writing!).

But Noel’s not the reason we’re here, this is, a reply shared by Rosie herself which was just mangnificent.

Wait everyone, someone has just told me this is a parody? pic.twitter.com/osJdVclJVm — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) January 10, 2024

it's not, don't listen x — Laura Kuenssberg beyond parody (@LKTranslator) January 10, 2024

“Oh no really” has just made me snort laugh — Kelly Jackson | It’s More Fun In Your 30s (@Kelly_Jackson88) January 10, 2024

It’s well crafted work and brilliant execution. This is really and best of what political satire is.

Great work well done — Jock Nicol (@1_jock) January 10, 2024

They walk amongst us — Herr Mckenzie (@SuperRopot) January 10, 2024

