We’ve featured plenty of puntastic Scottish gritter names but this is definitely the best, bar none

There aren’t too many upsides to the freezing cold weather right now – unless you’re of school age and you get to stay at home because the boiler’s broken, obviously.

But this is definitely one of them – the puntastic names given to Scottish gritters, some of which we featured a month or so back after they were highlighted by @CarolMaps over on Twitter.

The best bit about winter is the Scottish releasing the names of their gritters. pic.twitter.com/sjC2YWiQpp — Mappers (@CarolMaps) November 30, 2023

And they are all very good, obviously, but we think we just found the very best, bar none. Over to you, @Nantanreikan.

Winner of snow plow naming contest in Hamilton. pic.twitter.com/N83vBbjg9e — Doug Aoki (@Nantanreikan) January 10, 2024

10/10, no notes!

they understood the assignment https://t.co/CBJ4jIMA71 — thehelpdeskgirl ✨ (@thehelpdeskgirl) January 10, 2024

This is the absolute spirit of these naming contests. Perfect score. https://t.co/bgLzJ1vHJS — Rowbi-Wan Kenobi️️ (@Rowena_Murray) January 11, 2024

a real winner https://t.co/CcvlSwSn2y — Mark Trail for Democracy© (@AngryMarkTrail) January 11, 2024

And if it’s put you in the mood for this sort of thing (of course it’s put you in the mood for this sort of thing!)

Not bad but not yet ready to play with the big boys pic.twitter.com/722vZMDOAK — Callum Forsyth (@CallumJJForsyth) January 11, 2024

