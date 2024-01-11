Pics

We’ve featured plenty of puntastic Scottish gritter names but this is definitely the best, bar none

John Plunkett. Updated January 11th, 2024

There aren’t too many upsides to the freezing cold weather right now – unless you’re of school age and you get to stay at home because the boiler’s broken, obviously.

But this is definitely one of them – the puntastic names given to Scottish gritters, some of which we featured a month or so back after they were highlighted by @CarolMaps over on Twitter.

And they are all very good, obviously, but we think we just found the very best, bar none. Over to you, @Nantanreikan.

10/10, no notes!

And if it’s put you in the mood for this sort of thing (of course it’s put you in the mood for this sort of thing!)

Source @Nantanreikan