19 relatable ‘selfies of the soul’ from the r/me_irl subreddit

Pics

The r/me_irl – me in real life – subreddit describes its content as ‘selfies of the soul’. Effectively, it’s memes and other posts that Reddit users have found completely relatable – and Reddit users often agree.

See what you think.

1. “We finish each other’s …”



2. Buyer’s remorse



3. The generation gap got real



4. How the other half lives



5. Granny killed the polar bears



6. Imagine if she met Jon Hamm



7. Is that what they mean by ‘shipped off to a home’?



8. That’s enough brain gym for today



9. Bring on the sexy solar panels



10. Fido’s ready for a bit of chorizo



