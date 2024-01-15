Twitter

The Tory London Mayoral candidate may have won the Typo of the Year award – or at least secured turd place

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 15th, 2024

If Susan Hall were a comedy character, the writer would be on their way to winning a BAFTA.

If the name isn’t instantly recognisable, you may know her as the London Mayoral candidate who dropped her wallet on the Tube, then went on LBC to blame Sadiq Khan for her being ‘pickpocketed’, despite having already got the wallet back …with the contents intact.

She recently shared this unintentionally hilarious – and slightly NSFW – update about her nightlife.

Unfortunately (from our point of view) she deleted the error and reposted it with the correct spelling – Faces – but not before plenty of people had screengrabbed her gaffe.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Finally, a round of applause for Bill P NHS.

READ MORE

The Tories have selected Susan Hall as their candidate for Mayor of London – 18 favourite reactions

Source Miffy Image Miffy, Evening Standard