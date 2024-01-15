The Tory London Mayoral candidate may have won the Typo of the Year award – or at least secured turd place

Twitter

If Susan Hall were a comedy character, the writer would be on their way to winning a BAFTA.

If the name isn’t instantly recognisable, you may know her as the London Mayoral candidate who dropped her wallet on the Tube, then went on LBC to blame Sadiq Khan for her being ‘pickpocketed’, despite having already got the wallet back …with the contents intact.

'I had no idea where it could have gone.'

'I had no idea what happened.'

'I'm the luckiest woman in the world – I actually got it back.' Can you help @NickFerrariLBC solve the mystery of Tory mayoral hopeful Susan Hall's 'pickpocketing ordeal'? pic.twitter.com/MtjDGBlyz8 — LBC (@LBC) November 28, 2023

She recently shared this unintentionally hilarious – and slightly NSFW – update about her nightlife.

Unfortunately (from our point of view) she deleted the error and reposted it with the correct spelling – Faces – but not before plenty of people had screengrabbed her gaffe.

1.

One Saturday night, I was totally off my tits rolling around in Faeces. pic.twitter.com/Z6sUe7cnhP — Miffy (@miffythegamer) January 12, 2024

2.

I wasn't prepared for this, the reason that 'faeces' is trending. Truly wonderful. Hall has, of course, deleted and reposted with the correct spelling ('Faces'), and I can't work out who captured this screenshot that's circulating. But, whoever you are, thank you for the lols. pic.twitter.com/KK5O9U4Cgv — Alistair King (@Alistair_King) January 13, 2024

3.

"There's no better place to get shit-faced inside the M25!" pic.twitter.com/nzs69HQMYU — James Archer #Fight The Power® (@JamesKAArcher) January 13, 2024

4.

Susan Hall has apparently resigned herself to being No 2 in the mayoral elections… https://t.co/QbsvvikgKc — Brian Tutt (@tutt_brian) January 13, 2024

5.

In case you're wondering why faeces is trending…….. Susan Hall is the gift that keeps giving.#faeces pic.twitter.com/bO6nplGtdc — Central Bylines (@CentralBylines) January 13, 2024

6.

Unlike most nightclubs, you could always find a stool at the bar. https://t.co/hTskAMDpXM — Keith Burge (@carryonkeith) January 12, 2024

7.

Glad she didn't lose her sh!t on the Tube. She would have blamed it on pickpockets. https://t.co/X0PywgWOdh — Leicester Worker (@LeicesterWorker) January 12, 2024

8.

Saw Faeces trending and thought it would be crap – it’s comedy gold !!! https://t.co/zBdoT9dDde — Dame Lippy Pongstocking VC (VERY CROSS ) (@48notwrong) January 13, 2024

9.

Great place – I used to love dancing in Faeces. https://t.co/tiAWfsrl7T — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) January 13, 2024

10.

Susan Hall is clearly going for the floating voters. #faeces pic.twitter.com/sPFvqPbCoQ — Adrie van der Luijt (@form_whisperer) January 13, 2024

11.

…and here's @SophieEB with her born-again classic Merde On The Dance Floor https://t.co/fybiYXeql9 — Rob Jacques (@KnutCrosswords) January 12, 2024

12.

Is it one of those exclusive nightspots for the more effluent in society? — Robert Leonard ️‍#FBPE #RejoinEU (@BaldyBob70) January 12, 2024

Finally, a round of applause for Bill P NHS.

Can't really dance but go through the motions. — Bill P NHS (@witandwhiz) January 13, 2024

