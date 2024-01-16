Turns out we’re not the only one who always get our partner’s shop 15% wrong – 15 entirely relatable responses

Life

Over on Twitter someone called @JuliusIrvington went wildly viral with their observation about ‘one of the great male experiences’.

Specifically, when they are asked by a woman to do something or pick something up for them and it doesn’t go entirely well.

one of the great male experiences is being sent by a woman to do something or pick something up and getting it 15% wrong — horse powder (@JuliusIrvington) January 14, 2024

And we mention it because it went wildly viral and we’ve read all the responses – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to and these chimed loudest.

1.

Stores are full of husbands staring at two similar things, waiting for the text that will not come in time on which one is the correct one — John (@jkshackleford) January 15, 2024

2.

Getting the error margin to just 15% took years of personal development — Koningsbruggen (@Koningsbruggen) January 15, 2024

3.

me: “it’s in my purse” him: *brings me the whole purse* — Jo Hale (@thejohale) January 15, 2024

4.

My fave thing to overhear in the supermarket was a man calling his partner to be like “THEY DON’T HAVE THE INGREDIENT WHAT DO I DO” https://t.co/vIywmtiFcO — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) January 15, 2024

5.

“Couldn’t find it” “Did you ask?” “…No.” — Tierdra (@Tierdra) January 15, 2024

6.

You would have loved my other half being told by his mum to get an orange and redcurrant jelly when she meant an orange, and redcurrant jelly — Kathleen Morrison (@misskmorrison) January 15, 2024

7.

My fave thing to see is a man staring into space with the fear of God in his eyes trying to figure out which sanitary pads he’s been sent out to get — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) January 15, 2024

8.