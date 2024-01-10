Celebrity

Someone found a phone box dedicated to James Blunt and he doubled down on it in fabulous style

John Plunkett. Updated January 10th, 2024

A new year but the same old James Blunt on Twitter, after the singer was sent some pictures of a phone box which had been filled with pictures of the great man. A James Blunt Museum, no less!

And it’s fair to say the singer ran with it, he really ran with it.

And he didn’t stop there, after the Press Association got in touch about making a story out of it (what where they thinking, eh readers?)

Then it was picked up by the BBC …

And – plot twist – he didn’t stop there either!

Never change, James Blunt!

And just in case you were in the mood to visit it yourself …

Source @Craigwgs92