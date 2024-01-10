Someone found a phone box dedicated to James Blunt and he doubled down on it in fabulous style

Celebrity

A new year but the same old James Blunt on Twitter, after the singer was sent some pictures of a phone box which had been filled with pictures of the great man. A James Blunt Museum, no less!

Hi James, I went for a stroll in rural Herefordshire and saw this. Thought it was quite a nice museum experience. pic.twitter.com/s0np1cRuo5 — Craig (@Craigwgs92) January 5, 2024

And it’s fair to say the singer ran with it, he really ran with it.

Completely forgot to announce the opening of this fantastic cultural experience in glorious Herefordshire. Free entry for both my fans. https://t.co/CJYgbqH4rJ — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) January 5, 2024

And he didn’t stop there, after the Press Association got in touch about making a story out of it (what where they thinking, eh readers?)

Really scraping the bottom of the news barrel with this one, Hannah. https://t.co/m73bRRX3lt — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) January 6, 2024

Then it was picked up by the BBC …

Slowest news day ever. https://t.co/EgiLARD4f6 — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) January 8, 2024

And – plot twist – he didn’t stop there either!

They named a ski lift after me in Verbier, and turned a phone box into a museum for me in Herefordshire. Your turn. https://t.co/vqKZxpAZbB — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) January 9, 2024

Never change, James Blunt!

And just in case you were in the mood to visit it yourself …

Source @Craigwgs92