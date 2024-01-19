23 of the most hilariously bizarre real names from the ‘Actual Names’ Twitter account

Weird World

There’s a rather marvellous account on Twitter called Actual Names. They sift through the historical and genealogical archives looking for records of people with unusual (and gloriously puerile) names, and they are very good at this as these 25 examples show.

We’ve never been more thankful to have a boring first name and a common surname.

1.

B J Needer Canada Census, 1911 — Actual Names (@ActualNames1) December 7, 2023

2.

Constant Cunting United States Social Security Death Index — Actual Names (@ActualNames1) January 14, 2024

3.

Pervert King United States Census, 1920 — Actual Names (@ActualNames1) November 25, 2023

4.

Banana Bastard United States Census, 1940 — Actual Names (@ActualNames1) November 16, 2023

5.

Dick Gobler Texas, County Tax Rolls, 1837-1910 — Actual Names (@ActualNames1) December 17, 2023

6.

Amanda Wank

Mother

Montana, Pondera County Records, 1910-2012 — Actual Names (@ActualNames1) January 16, 2024

7.

Archibald Shittington England and Wales Census, 1901 — Actual Names (@ActualNames1) December 9, 2023

8.

Frank Cockshot Balls England and Wales Birth Registration Index, 1837-2008 — Actual Names (@ActualNames1) November 21, 2023

9.

Christian Incest United States Census, 1930 — Actual Names (@ActualNames1) November 20, 2023

10.

Adolf Thittler New York Passenger Lists, 1820-1891 — Actual Names (@ActualNames1) November 23, 2023

11.

Elsie Dickhead England and Wales Census, 1911 — Actual Names (@ActualNames1) January 17, 2024

12.