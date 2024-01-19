23 of the most hilariously bizarre real names from the ‘Actual Names’ Twitter account
There’s a rather marvellous account on Twitter called Actual Names. They sift through the historical and genealogical archives looking for records of people with unusual (and gloriously puerile) names, and they are very good at this as these 25 examples show.
We’ve never been more thankful to have a boring first name and a common surname.
1.
B J Needer
Canada Census, 1911
— Actual Names (@ActualNames1) December 7, 2023
2.
Constant Cunting
United States Social Security Death Index
— Actual Names (@ActualNames1) January 14, 2024
3.
Pervert King
United States Census, 1920
— Actual Names (@ActualNames1) November 25, 2023
4.
Banana Bastard
United States Census, 1940
— Actual Names (@ActualNames1) November 16, 2023
5.
Dick Gobler
Texas, County Tax Rolls, 1837-1910
— Actual Names (@ActualNames1) December 17, 2023
6.
Amanda Wank
Mother
Montana, Pondera County Records, 1910-2012
— Actual Names (@ActualNames1) January 16, 2024
7.
Archibald Shittington
England and Wales Census, 1901
— Actual Names (@ActualNames1) December 9, 2023
8.
Frank Cockshot Balls
England and Wales Birth Registration Index, 1837-2008
— Actual Names (@ActualNames1) November 21, 2023
9.
Christian Incest
United States Census, 1930
— Actual Names (@ActualNames1) November 20, 2023
10.
Adolf Thittler
New York Passenger Lists, 1820-1891
— Actual Names (@ActualNames1) November 23, 2023
11.
Elsie Dickhead
England and Wales Census, 1911
— Actual Names (@ActualNames1) January 17, 2024
12.
Hard To Shit
United States, Native American, Census Rolls, 1885-1940
— Actual Names (@ActualNames1) January 15, 2024