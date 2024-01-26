This fabulous clip of the Queen clocking the Turkish First Lady’s shoes has just gone wildly viral again and it’s a throwback to a simpler age

Videos

For no good reason – maybe it’s something to do with the King going into hospital on Friday – but this clip of the late Queen Elizabeth II from 2011 has been going wildly viral again on Twitter.

It’s the moment from 2011 that HM was introduced to the Turkish First Lady, Hayrunnisa Gul.

And while the Queen presumably didn’t make any public pronouncement about those six inch high heels, she didn’t need to. Because … watch.

Queen Elizabeth’s reaction to the Turkish First Lady’s shoes pic.twitter.com/jq5cPejfp4 — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) January 26, 2024

A fabulous throwback to simpler times.

And while we’re talking about the late monarch, as we were, this was pretty amazing too.

Queen Elizabeth and The U.S. Presidents pic.twitter.com/sZzyBbmoMa — VisionaryVoid (@VisionaryVoid) January 26, 2024

Source @historyinmemes