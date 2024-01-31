Which Bed of Lettuce would you rather wake up in?

I hate that this is AI 🙁 I want lettuce bed. anti_breakfast

Either! How do I make that happen for myself? ayearincolor

we need to talk about how more men would get laid instantly if their rooms looked like this pic.twitter.com/ZMw3RXV3BM

Me: *trying to hide my excitement for the entire evening*

My wife: "Don't say it"

Me *about to lose my mind*

Wife: "Don't say it"

Me: "LETTUCE GO TO BED"

*wife starts packing her things* https://t.co/U3QRCbMAzE

— TechnicallyRon (On all the platforms) (@TechnicallyRon) January 29, 2024