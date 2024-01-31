Pics

People have been sharing their thoughts on this A.I. ‘bed of lettuce’ – 14 little gems

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 31st, 2024

A.I. might be coming to steal your job, at some point, but it’s also available as a shortcut for some clever visual puns, like these two ‘beds of lettuce’ by artist Paul Octavious.

He asked –

Which Bed of Lettuce would you rather wake up in?

These comments capture the mood of his replies.

Liz Truss’s bedsheets.
Eli_weli

I hate that this is AI 🙁 I want lettuce bed.
anti_breakfast

Either! How do I make that happen for myself?
ayearincolor

Paul could probably have sold the bedding several times over if it weren’t restricted to the digital form, but it was when it landed on X that it came to most people’s attention.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Oh, okay – here’s another one.

Give Paul Ovtavious a follow to see more of his impressive creations.

READ MORE

This hilarious A.I. image of Trump is what Democrats fear, apparently – 15 funniest reactions

Source Paul Octavious H/T Dr Warm Tahini Image Paul Octavious