People have been sharing their thoughts on this A.I. ‘bed of lettuce’ – 14 little gems
A.I. might be coming to steal your job, at some point, but it’s also available as a shortcut for some clever visual puns, like these two ‘beds of lettuce’ by artist Paul Octavious.
He asked –
Which Bed of Lettuce would you rather wake up in?
These comments capture the mood of his replies.
Liz Truss’s bedsheets.
Eli_weli
I hate that this is AI 🙁 I want lettuce bed.
anti_breakfast
Either! How do I make that happen for myself?
ayearincolor
Paul could probably have sold the bedding several times over if it weren’t restricted to the digital form, but it was when it landed on X that it came to most people’s attention.
we need to talk about how more men would get laid instantly if their rooms looked like this pic.twitter.com/ZMw3RXV3BM
— Dr. Warm Tahini (@DarnedFrenchman) January 28, 2024
1.
Me: *trying to hide my excitement for the entire evening*
My wife: "Don't say it"
Me *about to lose my mind*
Wife: "Don't say it"
Me: "LETTUCE GO TO BED"
*wife starts packing her things* https://t.co/U3QRCbMAzE
— TechnicallyRon (On all the platforms) (@TechnicallyRon) January 29, 2024
2.
What’s wrong darling, you’ve hardly touched our Bedduce https://t.co/qX5eStS9M1
— trash jones (@jzux) January 30, 2024
3.
By men they mean caterpillars https://t.co/N9oTESkXfm
— Laura Lexx (@lauralexx) January 30, 2024
4.
did a rabbit post this https://t.co/8zkM4kJdAe
— dani (@wormbarf) January 29, 2024
5.
Apparently some women prefer a little gem. https://t.co/GRsP6Ms6Ro
— Josh Hallam (@JoshieMcsquashy) January 30, 2024
6.
Why you sleepin inside a wedge salad https://t.co/1ysCKIqFbd
— Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) January 28, 2024
7.
The bed from a Liz Truss nightmare https://t.co/CGZ98hAMtt
— Evil Leslie Knope (@adb0wen) January 29, 2024
8.
i doubt it. you don’t win friends with salad. https://t.co/58WWJiW9PN pic.twitter.com/DOATnHnTOd
— Sonya Olds Som (she/her/hers) (@SonyaOldsSom) January 29, 2024
9.
for those days when you wanna romaine in bed https://t.co/2oZA90wxic
— reni (@reniadeb) January 29, 2024
10.
if your bed look like lettuce https://t.co/lIzPlsjlBI pic.twitter.com/qoDNhBC0af
— god's weakest soldier (@bad_dominicana) January 28, 2024
11.
Yeah yeah but they’d still want to know if he was Leaves or Romaine https://t.co/VQEcyn7uHd
— Gran Papi Pads (@superpaddiepads) January 29, 2024
12.
Laid? That’s just the tip of the iceberg. https://t.co/2C1Va9BeV0
— Steve Blair (@UniversalExile) January 29, 2024
13.
this is where cabbage patch kids are made https://t.co/irPl28WKGc
— lucy ford (@lucyj_ford) January 29, 2024
14.
let me slip into something a little more… comfortable https://t.co/N752ZPcnRM pic.twitter.com/sx79bXiEIH
— peach! (@impeachpicnic) January 30, 2024
Oh, okay – here’s another one.
ME: *seductively* fancy a little cos play?
HER: What? https://t.co/hSfALyAc7b
— James Topham (@JamesTophamWord) January 28, 2024
Give Paul Ovtavious a follow to see more of his impressive creations.
