Politics

Jacob Rees-Mogg being schooled on his own GB News show about Brexit is quite the watch

Poke Staff. Updated February 1st, 2024

Over on GB News – no, stick with us, please – Boris Johnson’s former Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg has been keenly telling everyone what a whizzo idea Brexit was four years after the UK left the EU.

And as part of his celebrations, the Conservative MP invited farmer and wholesaler David Catt to tell him all about it.

And Catt telling him exactly how it is out there is a supremely satisfying watch.

And here’s precisely what people made of that.

Bravo, @MrDavidCatt1.

Source @LizWebsterSBF