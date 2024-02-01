Jacob Rees-Mogg being schooled on his own GB News show about Brexit is quite the watch

Politics

Over on GB News – no, stick with us, please – Boris Johnson’s former Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg has been keenly telling everyone what a whizzo idea Brexit was four years after the UK left the EU.

And as part of his celebrations, the Conservative MP invited farmer and wholesaler David Catt to tell him all about it.

And Catt telling him exactly how it is out there is a supremely satisfying watch.

Well done @MrDavidCatt1 for exposing Rees Mogg’s continual gaslighting of the truth. He is clearly angered by your contribution to the Brexit debate and then cut you off! pic.twitter.com/982lCnOXS7 — Liz Webster (@LizWebsterSBF) February 1, 2024

And here’s precisely what people made of that.

“No businessman puts a barrier between himself and his biggest market.” It’s this simple — it always was — and Mogg can pontificate poshly all he likes, this very basic and indisputable fact will always prevail over Brexiter hogwash. https://t.co/U7WFZiPon0 — The Purple Pimpernel (@Eyeswideopen69) February 1, 2024

Posh man who has never worked in food production or transportation… …tries to lecture man who actually works in food production & transportation. On food production & transportation. Fantasy Brexit stats don’t match reality. Well done @MrDavidCatt1 pic.twitter.com/GMJRsIFYWd — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) February 1, 2024

Watch the first 20 seconds as Jacob Rees-Mogg's face drops as Mr Catt destroys his lies. He wasn't expecting this. https://t.co/WNnhlo5vgn — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) February 1, 2024

Gas is important – gaslighting is more important to Rees-Mogg: Watch him flounder as a foodstuff exporter tells him how damaging Brexit has been to his industry. He cuts him off at the end – rather like Brexit has done to British farmers and fishermen.pic.twitter.com/sO39wXMWk1 — Peter Kay (@theonlypeterkay) February 1, 2024

Soviet commissar argues with angry administrator about the realities of tractor production c.1936. The Tory Brexiteers have become what they profess to hate pic.twitter.com/utlttZyNov — John Harris (@johnharris1969) February 1, 2024

I wouldn't normally share GBN, but I do love the fact there's clearly a producer in a control room somewhere yelling 'Who the hell booked someone to tell Jacob the truth?!?!' Mogg quoting Brexit propaganda to a man who actually knows what he's talking about is not a great look. https://t.co/cd8sSIublq — Alistair Barrie (@AlistairBarrie) February 1, 2024

He seems to get angry whenever someone other than himself is speaking. This is a problem that may be unique to this country. We tend to genuflect before someone that has one of those constipated, strangulated accents, and he is used to that, so can't abide it when someone doesn't https://t.co/2gFkJ8dvdM — nick abbot (@NIAbbot) February 1, 2024

Jacob Rees Mogg getting his arse handed to him by a farmer. A joy to watch.#brexit #brexitreality https://t.co/pGDNhEcLS8 — Brexit Fails (@BrexitFails) February 1, 2024

Watch this. And be very angry. Here’s the abysmally patronising, ignorant clown Rees-Mogg, lecturing someone who actually works in the food & farming business, @MrDavidCatt1 about why Brexit is good for him. Catt is of course infinitely more knowledgeable.pic.twitter.com/zlgJcnikMT — Brendan May (@bmay) February 1, 2024

Bravo, @MrDavidCatt1.

Source @LizWebsterSBF