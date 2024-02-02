Life

Leading contender for Tinder exchange of the week is surely this, shared on Twitter by @Sandinista412 who said: ‘Happy anniversary to the best Tinder message I ever received’.

Happy anniversary to the best tinder message I ever received pic.twitter.com/EgfuzX4lP0 — LaBEARfana (@Sandinista412) January 28, 2024

And here it is in full.

Didn’t see that coming.

“please expound” — erin is on strike (@erinaybear) January 28, 2024

I feel like this implies he often runs into profiles that do say whether the person is fertile or not — dune ass (@duneass) January 28, 2024

how did your litigation turn out tho

do you own Pepsi now — eelaware.bsky.social (@eelaware) January 28, 2024

Yes — LaBEARfana (@Sandinista412) January 29, 2024

i once had a man tell me he wanted 8 kids and wanted to start -now. and i was like WITH WHO? — FROM THE RIVER TO THE SEA (@boobsweatntears) January 28, 2024

I thought this was like a funny pick up line, but my man’s was serious https://t.co/r7mAOkwfeL — Marr (@_MightyMarr_) January 29, 2024

Source @Sandinista412