A delivery firm’s AI chatbot was no help whatsoever so this customer decided to have some fun with it and it’s brilliant

Science

There’s nothing worse than when a really important delivery fails to turn up.

Actually, scratch that, there is something worse than a really important delivery fails to turn up.

It’s when you try to get in touch with the delivery company and you end up interacting with an AI chatbot that is absolutely no use whatsoever.

And it’s exactly this that happened to musician Ashley Beauchamp so he decided to have a bit of fun with it instead, and it’s just magnificent.

Parcel delivery firm DPD have replaced their customer service chat with an AI robot thing. It’s utterly useless at answering any queries, and when asked, it happily produced a poem about how terrible they are as a company. It also swore at me. pic.twitter.com/vjWlrIP3wn — Ashley Beauchamp (@ashbeauchamp) January 18, 2024

And just in case that’s tricky to read, here are those screenshots (but watch the video in full!)

Finally, a use for AI that we can all appreciate.

Wow. The AI revolution. — Kieran Rayner (@kraynerbaritone) January 18, 2024

The future is here and it’s terrible at poetry — Ashley Beauchamp (@ashbeauchamp) January 18, 2024

If this is genuine, it’s absolutely hilarious! — Gemma Cary (@GemmaCary) January 19, 2024

It’s genuine! — Ashley Beauchamp (@ashbeauchamp) January 19, 2024

It is indeed.

Here’s what DPD had to say about it later.

‘We have operated an AI element within the chat successfully for a number of years. An error occurred after a system update yesterday. The AI element was immediately disabled and is currently being updated.’

Shame!

Unexpected joy on the road to total human redundancy https://t.co/idpcSWscDQ — Gabriel Gatehouse (@ggatehouse) January 19, 2024

Last words to @ashbeauchamp.

Screenshots taken from my phone just now! Trying to find a parcel which never turned up. No closer to finding my parcel, but had an entertaining 10 minutes with this chatbot — Ashley Beauchamp (@ashbeauchamp) January 18, 2024

Source @ashbeauchamp. Image Unsplash