Someone wore an Apple VR headset on the New York subway and got virtually murdered by words
Like any public transport sytem in a big city, we’re sure New York‘s subway has seen at least its fair share of ‘interesting’ sights, but this one stood out for many reasons.
Working in the NYC subway on the go with Apple Vision Pro?! pic.twitter.com/iVWiYlxjxP
— Alexxxx (@haig98) February 3, 2024
Is it really safe to blinker yourself in a place known for muggings?
Is it anti-social to make yourself unaware of your fellow passengers’ needs?
Is this guy really working or just showing off because he can afford an Apple Vision Pro?
So many questions.
dog that is so sick i cannot wait to work in places and situations where i previously was not expected to do work https://t.co/1Nj1e0ZgeC
— framed poster of a cool car in bedroom (@fart) February 3, 2024
BBC Sherlock trying to figure out if some guy's name is an anagram: https://t.co/84o3lDI0Cd
— Ibaka Shinji (@Cam_Oflage) February 4, 2024
if someone stood up and peed on this guy’s shoulder the whole train would go “we won’t tell nobody” like spiderman 2 https://t.co/eNM1wYWeJ6
— respectful huff (@alexqarbuckle) February 4, 2024
i changed my mind i think some people should be forced to work in the office https://t.co/8ZngaocD3x
— slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) February 4, 2024
Eye doctors bout to get a pay raise in the next 3-5 years.
— ROMINA || Adventure + Entrepreneurship (@REDROMINA) February 3, 2024
me on the way home about to stop a murder with my PreCrime unit
pic.twitter.com/UbU34WJXv7
— Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) February 4, 2024
It's a Trailer to “Ready Player One 2” pic.twitter.com/ZfuU4Wplqf
— Chombe (@Chombe1080) February 3, 2024
Yayyy new kind of guy to rob https://t.co/JLLdpQ4kjF
— raina (@quakerraina) February 4, 2024
Oh boy pic.twitter.com/74UiewL73F
— Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) February 4, 2024
this might be it. this might be what turns me into an old man shouting at the clouds https://t.co/KhoIOM5qX9
— kelbin (@pissboymcgee) February 3, 2024
There's no WiFi on NYC subways lmao my man's playing the google chrome offline dinosaur game https://t.co/edHzA7pEIk pic.twitter.com/BReN3BM27y
— Sticks (@ForeignSticks) February 4, 2024
I’m absolutely fascinated by the other passengers’ non-reactions to this. in Glasgow during a subcrawl these would have been taken off his head in seconds and passed around for the craic https://t.co/cRABBhDzXm
— Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) February 4, 2024
People in 30 years are gonna have nostalgia over a time when everyone just looked at their phones https://t.co/orOsEygseC
— Cody (@AltHistCody) February 3, 2024
Summer 2024 : pic.twitter.com/qlZ2P56PrP
— Claude (@Makelelekan_04) February 4, 2024
No jetpacks but we have to watch this Poindexter pretend he's Dr fucking strange https://t.co/zMTCsdRPk7
— Dan McDaid (@danmcdaid) February 4, 2024
They’re calling it the most stolen wallet in history https://t.co/9VFYjgcTmj
— kleinman.bsky.social (@BobbyBigWheel) February 3, 2024
Marques Brownlee had a theory.
The keyboard only supports pointer finger input. He's trolling y'all
— Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) February 4, 2024
By the power of the internet, the man in the headset turned up in the comments.
Oh lol. That’s me.
— Nikias Molina (@NikiasMolina) February 3, 2024
And he had a clarification.
I was actually not trolling y'all. pic.twitter.com/8fqmMmzn9O
— Nikias Molina (@NikiasMolina) February 4, 2024
That clears that up, then.
