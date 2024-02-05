US

Someone wore an Apple VR headset on the New York subway and got virtually murdered by words

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 5th, 2024

Like any public transport sytem in a big city, we’re sure New York‘s subway has seen at least its fair share of ‘interesting’ sights, but this one stood out for many reasons.

Is it really safe to blinker yourself in a place known for muggings?

Is it anti-social to make yourself unaware of your fellow passengers’ needs?

Is this guy really working or just showing off because he can afford an Apple Vision Pro?

So many questions.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

Marques Brownlee had a theory.

By the power of the internet, the man in the headset turned up in the comments.

And he had a clarification.

That clears that up, then.

READ MORE

This viral clip of a performance on the subway is peak New York

Source @haig98 Image Screengrab