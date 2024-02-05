Entertainment

This video of Ford Kiernan from ‘Still Game’ singing in his kitchen is a hilarious delight

David Harris. Updated February 5th, 2024

We absolutely love the criminally underrated (in England, anyway) Scottish sitcom, Still Game. It’s up there with the very best comedies, and if you haven’t seen it then you’re in for a treat as all 62 episodes are available on iPlayer.

It turns out that co-creator and star of the show Ford Kiernan, who plays Jack Jarvis Esq, also has a very popular TikTok account. This following post was discovered by Buckers who posted it on Twitter. It’s hilarious and so well done, and it’s an absolute banger of a tune.

Enjoy!

Truly excellent. It had a universally positive response, as you’d expect.

Source @deathofbuckley Image Screengrab