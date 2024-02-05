This video of Ford Kiernan from ‘Still Game’ singing in his kitchen is a hilarious delight

Entertainment

We absolutely love the criminally underrated (in England, anyway) Scottish sitcom, Still Game. It’s up there with the very best comedies, and if you haven’t seen it then you’re in for a treat as all 62 episodes are available on iPlayer.

It turns out that co-creator and star of the show Ford Kiernan, who plays Jack Jarvis Esq, also has a very popular TikTok account. This following post was discovered by Buckers who posted it on Twitter. It’s hilarious and so well done, and it’s an absolute banger of a tune.

Enjoy!

I’ve just found Ford Kiernan on TikTok and it’s as bloody delightful as you’d imagine x pic.twitter.com/qP2PAVFiU2 — Buckers (@deathofbuckley) January 31, 2024

Truly excellent. It had a universally positive response, as you’d expect.

1.

That’s a fucking thing of joy — B McFadden  (@FaddenBoobs) January 31, 2024

2.

God that’s great. More please — bobsnow (@bobsnow19755137) January 31, 2024

3.

Maybe the best new music to come out in the past few weeks https://t.co/bNnLvIS11n — Sound&Vision-Art (@SoundandvisionA) February 2, 2024

4.

Protect this man at all costs ☕️ https://t.co/8zKl2DOjuN — Ruth Husko (@dank_ackroyd) February 1, 2024

5.

Thank you for this most wondrous of birthday presents and bringing Ford Kiernan's TikTok into my life. https://t.co/skgURpW8L5 — Henry Higgins III (@dravencage) January 31, 2024

6.

That's one earworm successfully embedded https://t.co/KiAAznfwB5 — B McGhee (@Beemcg1) January 31, 2024

7.

8.

9.

This is just joyous ❤️ https://t.co/maiX8bjsWX — alison morris (@alimorris356) February 1, 2024

Source @deathofbuckley Image Screengrab