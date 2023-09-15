23 fabulous times Scottish Twitter was on a whole different level to everyone else

Life

There’s Twitter and there’s Twitter and then there’s Scottish Twitter, which is on a whole different level to everything else.

And in the unlikely event you don’t believe us – or haven’t read one of our round-ups before – this little lot will leave you in no doubt.

1. ‘He was running out of patience’



2. ‘Yee haa’

3. ‘Trainspotting’

4. ‘Not remote enough’

5. ‘Spud u like?’

my friend only shaves if she knows she’s 100% going to be having sex bc ‘there’s no point peeling a tattie if yer no going to mash it’ — Dayna McAlpine (@daynamcalpine_) February 17, 2020

6. ‘Fair tbh’

7. ‘Howlin’’



8. ‘Do ya think he’s sexy’

Fuck sake https://t.co/53wGzX0wSr — Sir Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) August 31, 2022

9. ‘Bacchialdi’s’

10. ‘The longest running prank ever’

11. ‘Yer da does the washing’

12. ‘Aye carry on hen!’

