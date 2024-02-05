9 favourite things people said about these two YouTubers sharing a table with their Apple VR headsets on

Weird World

Over on Reddit this image of two people out having a good time together went wildly viral because, well, look.

‘Not a single phone in sight. Just two people living in the moment,’ said dushvcgksuhd who shared it.

A pair of YouTubers out and about testing Apple’s new VR headsets, the picture prompted lots of very funny and entirely on-point responses. Here are our favourites.

1. ‘Waiting on the inevitable reports of users being mugged for their $3500 devices.’

TuskM 2. ‘I love VR, but I have the decency to do it in the privacy of my own home just like masturbation.’

tinyhorsesinmytea 3. ‘I’ll be into these when they look like a normal pair of sunglasses and cost less than my car.’

maddasher 4. ‘Not going to lie that looks lame.’

Available_Match7752 5. ‘Yes but do you have a $7500 metaverse t shirt on your level 69 avatar who owns a pent house on Zuck Island’s Richest District with a jpeg Lamborghini in the garage and a hot AI Italian bombshell waiting for you inside? ‘I didn’t think so.’

savage-dragon 6. ‘We’re gonna laugh so hard at this image in 20 years when that device turns into something as small as a pair of glasses. This is the brick phone of AR/VR and it certainly looks like it.’

Accomplished_Poem762 7. ‘Just people enjoying 49% of what their eyes are capable of seeing.’

66theDude99 8. ‘People lost their shit cause Google glasses were bulky and had cameras and yet this is ok?’

esmifra 9. ‘There’s a word for these, an old one dating back more than a decade to the release of Google Glass – “Glassholes”.

Sabbathius

Just in case you were wondering, like this person …

‘Someone please tell me what is going on here? What are they viewing? Can they also see the table and surroundings?’

ForsakenOwl8 ‘Yes they can, it has video passthrough. if they get a message or something, they see a floating window with the message, or they can have a video playing in front of them, or whatever. Casey Neistat did a nice video showing it. what’s going on is that they’re youtubers, they’re testing the device, which released to the public couple days ago, and naturally trying every stupid thing they can imagine, hence the “testing” part.

AlarmingStarPhantom

READ MORE

Someone wore an Apple VR headset on the New York subway and got virtually murdered by words

Source Reddit u/dushvcgksuhd