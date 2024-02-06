“My dog slipped and became an Irish dancer”
We’re grateful to Timeout, Ireland, for breathing fresh life into this video from a couple of years ago. It’s only six seconds, but it’s utterly spectacular.
@timeout.ireland5
Strong Scooby Doo trying to run away vibes.
TikTok loved it.
Don’t drink watching this.
Mom of 3 miracles
SORRY HE’S NO MICHAEL FLATLEY. Lol
ELCHARRO1952
Telling my kid this is Riverdance.
abkillm
One hell of a jig.
jamkat2000
I wasnt ready.
faerkeren
Great footwork. This dog has skills.
deafann
I have never seen an Irish slippery doodle. So pretty!
TDHitchy
I can’t tell you how many times I’ve watched this! So good!
_vickie_marie_
Bestest Boi of The Dance.
Anfielf_son
He needs cleets on his boots!
grumpy
TonySherman35 had this lament.
Great! Even the dog dances better than I do.
Try it on ice, Tony.
Source timeout.ireland Image Screengrab