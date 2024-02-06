Politics

Rishi ‘not a betting man’ Sunak was undone by his own words and it’s odds-on today’s most satisfying thing

John Plunkett. Updated February 6th, 2024

You’ll know by now how Rishi Sunak made a spectacular misjudgement on just about every level by accepting at £1,000 bet with Piers Morgan that his Rwanda policy would finally take off.

Here he is on Morgan’s Talk TV show on Monday night.

And here is the prime minister on 5 Live on Tuesday morning – in the wake of a wave of revulsion that he would make a bet about this sort of thing – trying to explain that he was taken by surprise because he’s just not a betting kind of guy.

And there were two things to say about that.

One – that being taken by surprise and reacting badly in the heat of the moment doesn’t exactly sound like prime ministerial material.

Cue estimable Byline Times political editor Adam Bienkov who uncovered this clip of Sunak talking on Radio 4’s Test Match Special and you’ll never guess (you absolutely will) what happens next!

Maybe it was a different Rishi Sunak?

And here’s exactly what people made of that.

Follow @AdamBienkov here!

Source @AdamBienkov