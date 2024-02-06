Rishi Sunak tried to wriggle out of his £1k bet with Piers Morgan and it wasn’t the slam dunk he thought it was

Politics

You’ll know by now Rishi Sunak’s most unfortunate decision to accept at £1,000 bet with Piers Morgan that his Rwanda policy will finally take off before the next general election.

The moment from Morgan’s TalkTV interview with the PM went viral for reasons which will now be obvious.

Rishi Sunak has accepted a £1,000 bet from Piers Morgan that deportation flights to Rwanda will be up and running before the General Election. The full interview is due to be shown on the Piers Morgan Uncensored YouTube channel at 2pm and TalkTV at 8pm on Monday (5 February). pic.twitter.com/RcF49sSrfM — The Independent (@Independent) February 5, 2024

We rounded up a whole bunch of responses here but if you only need one then make it this.

Get them both on a plane far away from here please. And yes, I’ll pay £1,000 for each. pic.twitter.com/QtclbojyXs — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) February 5, 2024

Morgan will just be happy that his TalkTV show finally went viral, of course, but for Sunak the optics were a little trickier. So he spent most of this morning trying to explain why he accepted the bet, and it only made the whole thing even worse (and when we say worse, we mean better).

Rishi Sunak backs away from his £1000 bet with Piers Morgan to deport people to Rwanda before the election, saying he is “not a betting man” and was “taken totally by surprise”. pic.twitter.com/A31TE1F2P9 — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) February 6, 2024

‘Taken totally by surprise.’

And here’s exactly what people made of that.

“I make bad decisions under pressure, vote for me” is not a line I would like to take. https://t.co/iSCLkjGTud — James Chalmers (@ProfChalmers) February 6, 2024

Well let’s just hope the Prime Minister is never surprised pic.twitter.com/CeiGKhACyK — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) February 6, 2024

Rishi was taken by surprise by a handshake. Boris was ambushed by a cake. I don’t know about you, but I’m beginning to think we might not be putting the best people in charge. — Matt Green (@mattgreencomedy) February 6, 2024

Imagine if he got taken by surprise whilst meeting with Putin or Netanyahu, what would he agree to? https://t.co/ZhmoiQb2fQ — Ferret (@Ferretgrove) February 6, 2024

‘fundamentally Sunak isn’t a bad guy, he’s just easily led and doesn’t have very good judgement. please vote for him to continue leading a nuclear power.’ https://t.co/Tb53298T4N — Hugh Brechin (@HughRBrechin) February 6, 2024

To conclude …

Like, aside from the optics, the £1,000 bet with Morgan also makes you wonder: what else has this man agreed to when browbeaten or under pressure? It really is a PR disaster on all fronts. — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) February 6, 2024

And finally.

“We asked 100 people to name something you can place a bet on. You said ‘deporting refugees to Rwanda’…..” pic.twitter.com/FvY48cMryp — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) February 6, 2024

Oh go on then!

Sunak I’m not a betting person. Also Sunak pic.twitter.com/1QFwiBB1LT — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) February 6, 2024

Source @AdamBienkov