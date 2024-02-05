Politics

Rishi Sunak accepted a £1k bet from Piers Morgan over Rwanda and the entire internet spoke as one

John Plunkett. Updated February 5th, 2024

Rishi Sunak is interviewed on Piers Morgan’s Talk TV show on Monday night and Morgan will be glad to know their chat has already gone viral.

Specifically, this bit in which Morgan challenges the beleaguered PM over his Rwanda deportation policy and whether a flight will actually take off carrying migrants to the east-central African nation before the next election.

Such is the political environment we live in, it’s increasingly difficult to be shocked, and yet what happened next is properly shocking. Isn’t it?

These people certainly thought so, one of those rare occasions on which the internet – or a very large part of it – spoke as one.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Article Pages: 1 2