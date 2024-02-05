Rishi Sunak accepted a £1k bet from Piers Morgan over Rwanda and the entire internet spoke as one

Politics

Rishi Sunak is interviewed on Piers Morgan’s Talk TV show on Monday night and Morgan will be glad to know their chat has already gone viral.

Specifically, this bit in which Morgan challenges the beleaguered PM over his Rwanda deportation policy and whether a flight will actually take off carrying migrants to the east-central African nation before the next election.

Such is the political environment we live in, it’s increasingly difficult to be shocked, and yet what happened next is properly shocking. Isn’t it?

EXCLUSIVE: Rishi Sunak bets Piers Morgan £1,000 to a refugee charity that he will get illegal immigrants on planes before the election. Watch more on YouTube at 2pm: https://t.co/mxTnxUVa3G@piersmorgan | @RishiSunak | #PMndthePM pic.twitter.com/O5BY7NupNm — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) February 5, 2024

These people certainly thought so, one of those rare occasions on which the internet – or a very large part of it – spoke as one.

1.

Everything about this is fucking disgusting. https://t.co/AwN8kcraxf — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) February 5, 2024

2.

Treating the fate of the most desperate people in the world as a “bet” on national TV. We’ve hit rock bottom as a country — Tom (@TomLevins1) February 5, 2024

3.

Christ. This is utterly depressing. Two very rich out of touch dudes betting over human misery. Very Squid Game. https://t.co/JpSeWku3Xt — Ayesha Hazarika (@ayeshahazarika) February 5, 2024

4.

It’s another comms master class from Rishi Sunak. *Further dehumanise refugees – check

*Insult struggling UK citizens – check

*Advertise absurd wealth – check

*Get completely played by Piers Morgan – check https://t.co/pYqNuTKLj4 — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) February 5, 2024

5.

Unelected PM openly gambles on peoples lives by betting on Rwanda planes before the election. Has to be pretty much the worst behaviour of a serving PM ever witnessed — dave lawrence (@dave43law) February 5, 2024

6.

Desperate people’s lives casually thrown around as a hilarious bet in a gentlemen’s club between two ego-drunk millionaires. While people can’t afford to put the heating on, and skip meals. https://t.co/5mUcwSM8To — CrimeGirl © (@CrimeGirI) February 5, 2024

7.

Two very rich men, in a fireside chat, place a £1,000 sporting bet on whether one of them can effect a punishment on people desperately seeking refuge, within a mutually-agreed time. A Dickensian tale? No – it’s Britain in 2024. And the men are Rishi Sunak & Piers Morgan. — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) February 5, 2024

8.

The lives of some of the most vulnerable people on the planet reduced to a crude bet. It’s just a game to these people. Depraved. https://t.co/dqMTIIeD5I — Stephen Flynn MP (@StephenFlynnSNP) February 5, 2024

9.

Like corrupt Roman emperors betting on the deaths of slaves https://t.co/q0Iw7C4mQp — Nick Cohen (@NickCohen4) February 5, 2024

10.

two rich men gambling over the lives of vulnerable, traumatised people in desperate need of our help (and legally entitled to it) perfectly encapsulates britain in 2024. https://t.co/ntlyK09gKi — Ben Smoke (@bencsmoke) February 5, 2024

11.