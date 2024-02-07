Entertainment

Holly Valance’s Tory hot takes made us despair for the satirists – 15 favourite reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 7th, 2024

If you were one of the many Holly Valance fans back in the early 2000s, either for her role in Neighbours or because of her pop career, her more recent public appearances may have shattered a few illusions.

The rot set in when Nigel Farage posted this photo of himself and Trump with Holly Valance and her Partygate-tainted husband, billionaire Tory donor Nick Candy.

photo of Farage and Trump with Holly Valance and her businessman husband, Nick Candy

But, if anything, her appearance at the launch of the latest Tory faction, Popular Conservatism, was even worse – because this time, they interviewed her.

Listen to her hottest of hot takes.

“Everyone starts off as a lefty and then wakes up at some point after you start either making money, working, trying to run a business trying to buy a home and then realise what crap ideas they all are.”

“Jacob for PM. The MP for Ashfield was awesome. Love a Northerner. Straight to the point and very sensible. For real people.”

For clarity, the MP for Ashfield is Lee Anderson. 30p Lee is the person she described as “awesome”.

Axios Jonathan Swan GIFfrom Axios GIFs

The internet had something to say.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

If a picture paints a thousand words, we’re guessing about 990 of them are probably NSFW.

READ MORE

Holly Valance posed with Farage and Trump and you could practically hear the early-millennium hearts breaking

Source H/T @carolvorders Image Screengrab