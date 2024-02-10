This might just be the greatest chase scene ever made for a TV show
With the absolutely amazing Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace celebrating its (frankly unbelievable) 20th anniversary, several clips have been doing the rounds on social media.
Like this –
The exceptional Garth Marenghi's Darkplace – starring Matthew @MrHolness, Matt Berry (@porksmith), @AliceLowe & @RichardAyoade – started on television 20 years ago today.
Article: https://t.co/jfWISC6BMg pic.twitter.com/uNeKrxnew5
— British Comedy Guide (@BritishComedy) January 29, 2024
Empire Magazine‘s editor, Nick de Semlyen shared this short and very surreal chase scene. It’s peak Garth Marenghi.
And let’s all enjoy, again, the greatest chase ever committed to film. pic.twitter.com/pjGxVXwtUz
— Nick de Semlyen (@NickdeSemlyen) January 29, 2024
It hit the spot for a lot of people, picking up reactions like these.
1.
fully lost it. my hands have gone floppy. https://t.co/aKkNZIZXYv
— Sarah Phelps (@PhelpsieSarah) January 30, 2024
2.
Gareth Marenghi's Darkplace exists in the same universe as David Lynch's Mulholland Drive. https://t.co/ugZBSB1GjQ
— Thulsa MF Doom Bluesky: @nicosan1.bsky.social (@Nicosan1) January 30, 2024
3.
Until the day I die I will never understand how this show wasn’t a massive hit.
— Laura Kate (@cakeylaura) January 30, 2024
4.
20 years later I can still recite verbatim the speech that comes right after this on anti-perspirant deodorants blocking your pores and making you “sweat inside”, giving you cancer. https://t.co/plBofG3cSb
— El Triplemente-Atruñado Sudario de Lázaro (@Uncle_Worry) January 30, 2024
5.
The sudden appearance of the mini-ramp and also the stunt double for Garth when they’re literally just running through the shrubbery always get me.
— Paddy (@DeadbeatPad) January 30, 2024
6.
Every single frame of this series was perfection. https://t.co/gwUWxZjaAe
— Graham Woodward (@GOWoodward) January 30, 2024
7.
Just when you think it can’t get any better, in comes Thornton on a Grifter. #garthmarenghi https://t.co/XBUBFCnOnq
— Gary Fawcett (@garyfawcett1) January 30, 2024
8.
The hunt for Kingussie Kong continues https://t.co/AxkfpYb2VJ
— Mr David J Wilson (@mrdavidjwilson) January 30, 2024
9.
Awesome Beats the French Connection chase https://t.co/vS4NYL5pA8
— Jamie 3K (@ValleyAllBlack) January 30, 2024
10.
mute this & play the Bullit soundtrack in a different tab..
— slavestudios – hardware techno (@TheNine96539330) January 30, 2024
11.
The chase scene is inspired by one in the movie 'Time Chasers'*, as seen in this @RiffTrax clip; some of the music is similar too.
*(unless David Giancola, the director of Time Chasers, was in Peru when Darkplace aired there in the '80s, in which case he ripped it off ) pic.twitter.com/MS6ieZKjlT
— East Anglian Firefox Preservation Wing (@EAFPW_Official) January 29, 2024
The universe – or the internet – handed down this happy coincidence.
Unbelievable timeline alignment pic.twitter.com/rXeHsougZY
— Matt Crivelli (@MattCrivelli) January 30, 2024
