This might just be the greatest chase scene ever made for a TV show

Poke Staff. Updated February 10th, 2024

With the absolutely amazing Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace celebrating its (frankly unbelievable) 20th anniversary, several clips have been doing the rounds on social media.

Like this –

Empire Magazine‘s editor, Nick de Semlyen shared this short and very surreal chase scene. It’s peak Garth Marenghi.

It hit the spot for a lot of people, picking up reactions like these.

The universe – or the internet – handed down this happy coincidence.

Garth Marenghi Darkplace GIFfrom Garth Marenghi GIFs

