The 20th anniversary of Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace sent this fabulous clip viral and it’s 2 minutes of pure joy

John Plunkett. Updated January 29th, 2024

At the risk of making us feel even older than we already feel, it’s 20 years – 20 years! – since Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace first aired on Channel 4.

Matthew Holness and Richard Ayoade’s fabulous creation, which starred the pair of them alongside Matt Berry and Alice Lowe, is always top of our list of shows which totally, thoroughly, 100% deserved a second series but never got one.

Here’s what Holness had to say about it today.

And we weren’t the only ones reliving the series set in a hospital in Romford over the gates of hell. Here are just a few of the things people were saying about it after the clip went viral on Twitter.

Fans of the show probably know this already, but you can console yourself not only with the DVD but with Holness’s wonderful Garth Marenghi books.

And on tour!

