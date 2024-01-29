The 20th anniversary of Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace sent this fabulous clip viral and it’s 2 minutes of pure joy

Celebrity

At the risk of making us feel even older than we already feel, it’s 20 years – 20 years! – since Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace first aired on Channel 4.

Matthew Holness and Richard Ayoade’s fabulous creation, which starred the pair of them alongside Matt Berry and Alice Lowe, is always top of our list of shows which totally, thoroughly, 100% deserved a second series but never got one.

Here’s what Holness had to say about it today.

Apparently Darkplace first aired twenty years ago today. I had no idea. I don’t remember it airing or where I even was. Time destroys all. https://t.co/nwUUWEyrm4 — Matthew Holness (@MrHolness) January 29, 2024

And we weren’t the only ones reliving the series set in a hospital in Romford over the gates of hell. Here are just a few of the things people were saying about it after the clip went viral on Twitter.

The whiplash I got the first time I saw this. Caught me completely off guard, one of the funniest moments in any show https://t.co/xp40awXtRS — William Target (@WilmaVonTrapp) January 29, 2024

Available on cassette tape pic.twitter.com/AXUxqOHTMQ — Mark Wilkins (@MarkWil67206795) January 29, 2024

One of the greatest comedies of all time. https://t.co/XRysOPjWGD — iPaulie (@iPaulie) January 29, 2024

His monologue on his visit to Scotland might be one of the greatest moments in TV history — Medium Sized Al (@Alonosi) January 29, 2024

Phenomenal telly. Another show that made me so excited by the possibilities of TV, which makes the panel show dystopia we now live in seem even worse. Thank you. — IT’S YOUR DECISION, DANIEL (@ItsJohnRain) January 29, 2024

And still yet to be equalled — Mike Jeavons (@TheOnlyMikeJ) January 29, 2024

Fans of the show probably know this already, but you can console yourself not only with the DVD but with Holness’s wonderful Garth Marenghi books.

And on tour!

Twenty years after the powers-that-weren’t temporarily gypped him by screening Darkplace twenty years’ too late, the Master of Darkdom returns with a live rendering of his latest greatest work Incarcerat. pic.twitter.com/tIl76tiqqs — Matthew Holness (@MrHolness) January 29, 2024

