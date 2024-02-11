What’s something you can say to a drunk person and also to a small child? – 19 funniest suggestions

Exclusive

We recently asked Poke readers to put on their thinking caps and come up with their best responses to this.

We’re happy to say that the offerings were up to your usual standards, and these are some of our favourites.

1.

Get down from there, it’s dangerous!

Stuart McLaren

2.



Valerie Anderson Gaskill

Via Pixabay

3.

Take your pants off your head and sit down quietly over there while I tidy up this mess.

Keith Main

4.

Walk properly and concentrate on what’s in front of you.

Laura Whitehouse

5.

Do you need the toilet?

Steve Vern

6.



Ian Buckland

Via Pexels

7.

If you’re going to be sick don’t do it on the carpet.

Sue Clegg

8.

Put that down or the police will come and arrest you …

Andi Cook

9.

Did you have too much Ribena, again?

Ziaur Rahman

10.