People have been sharing their funniest workplace nicknames and it’s a proper delight – 19 funniest

We’re up for doing anything that’ll ease the pain of the merciless 9 to 5 grind, and one of doing that is coming up with comedy nicknames for your workmates.

Admittedly it’s not quite the same doing it over Zoom with so many people working from home these days, but still.

Why are we wanging on like this? Because Redditor thingsbritssay just asked this.

‘What funny nicknames have you heard at your workplace?’

They were inspired by this particular (winning) exchange on Twitter.

And here are our favourite nicknames people shared in response.

‘Bloke I work with has to know everyone’s business and is always on the scrounge for information. We call him Aerosmith ’cause he don’t want to miss a thing.’

Jack0Bear

‘Short of stature copper I knew was nicknamed “laptop” as he was a little PC.’

_oh_for_fox_sake_

‘Had a guy who didn’t speak very loudly, one day he wore a black and yellow striped shirt to work

Was known as the mumblebee ever since.’

Butter_the_Toast

‘One I saw in a recent thread – a guy who nicknamed a colleague “Security Light” … because he only worked when you walked past his desk!’

crucible

‘Not the workplace, but I went to school with a kid who had an Irish Dad and a Chinese Mum. We called him Rice Paddy.’

lolburger69

‘Same but we called him Pat Noodle.’

Active-Strawberry-37

‘The apprentice at my dads work was called ‘sexy hands’ because he fucked up everything he touched spectacularly.’

5720Katherine

‘Our colleague Anthony (5’3″) was called My Little Tony.’

Both_Manufacturer311

‘We called one of the bouncers Foreskin because he’d disappear when things got hard.’

Witty_Masterpiece463