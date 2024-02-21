Celebrity

Bad news for Taylor Swift as Eamonn Holmes reveals he wouldn’t want to date her – 12 funniest responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 21st, 2024

Over on GB News, which has just come under yet another Ofcom investigation for breach of impartiality, former respected (it says here) broadcaster Eamonn Holmes has been delivering a blow for Taylor Swift.

Eamonn Holmes lets rip on 'bitter' Taylor Swift over dating history as GB News star fumes: 'I wouldn't date her!'

We can’t be sure whether the news has reached her, although it’s likely that she will cancel the rest of her Eras Tour when that happens – so, watch this space.

He was responding to a Daily Mail article which praised Taylor Swift’s habit of writing about her exes, leading the former This Morning host to make the joke.

Twitter/X users had one or two thoughts.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

It leaves one big question.

In a way, it’s a pity we’ll never get to hear Holmes immortalised in a Swift banger.

Image Screengrab, Screengrab