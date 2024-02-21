Bad news for Taylor Swift as Eamonn Holmes reveals he wouldn’t want to date her – 12 funniest responses
Over on GB News, which has just come under yet another Ofcom investigation for breach of impartiality, former respected (it says here) broadcaster Eamonn Holmes has been delivering a blow for Taylor Swift.
We can’t be sure whether the news has reached her, although it’s likely that she will cancel the rest of her Eras Tour when that happens – so, watch this space.
He was responding to a Daily Mail article which praised Taylor Swift’s habit of writing about her exes, leading the former This Morning host to make the joke.
Twitter/X users had one or two thoughts.
1.
"I wouldn't date Taylor Swift" says @GBNEWS' Eamonn Holmes.
On the same lines, I refuse to buy that new Maserati.
And I've turned down the James Bond role, again.
And playing upfront for England in the next World Cup? Nah. Can't be bothered. pic.twitter.com/QnFuSuqUxI
— John O'Connell (@jdpoc) February 20, 2024
2.
honestly, why are men? Particularly, why is Eamonn Holmes? pic.twitter.com/zIUs6KvohM
— Kate (@katebevan) February 20, 2024
3.
In the same way that Taylor Swift wouldn’t date a a piece of Weetabix. https://t.co/PYUZy7kCNc
— Niecy O'Keeffe (@NiecyOKeeffe) February 20, 2024
4.
I don’t think Taylor will come back from this… https://t.co/ztL0D9mK7k
— Lloyd Lewis (@LloydGeorge57) February 20, 2024
5.
So Taylor, when did you discover that Eamonn Holmes wouldn’t date you? pic.twitter.com/C4gVaJ4OmR
— ️The-Olas️ (@Olas76) February 20, 2024
6.
You boy! Go and tell Eamonn Holmes to buy a mirror pic.twitter.com/6Na9fyGoC1
— ☘️ColleenAvril☘️ (@ColleenAvril) February 20, 2024
7.
Just hearing that Eamonn Holmes wouldn’t date Dua Lipa either sir. pic.twitter.com/DuW6bMcT5C
— Florence (@LoxyFlo) February 20, 2024
8.
Devastating news for Taylor Swift if she ever decides to split up with her multi-superbowl-winning pro athlete boyfriend, sixty-four year old Eamonn Holmes is not interested pic.twitter.com/RifItxyuAf
— Hannah (@teaforpterosaur) February 20, 2024
9.
Eamonn Holmes gradual transformation from Genial Breakfast TV Host to Bitter and Twisted Offensive Rent-a-Rant is 99% complete. pic.twitter.com/dOyKsv45fr
— John O'Connell (@jdpoc) February 20, 2024
10.
And then Eamonn Holmes said "I wouldn't date Taylor Swift" pic.twitter.com/90offka2a5
— Emma (@Sturdygirl0803) February 20, 2024
11.
Inspired by Eamonn Holmes' brave announcement that he wouldn't date Taylor Swift, I am officially announcing that I am not the next Batman. pic.twitter.com/X78OcbK70r
— Dav (@fakeport) February 20, 2024
12.
Would he date Anne Widdecombe though? https://t.co/ILGqEyV6Rs
— Kevin Long (@KevintheLong) February 20, 2024
It leaves one big question.
Who's gonna break it to her? https://t.co/jhx6iOpZpN
— Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) February 20, 2024
In a way, it’s a pity we’ll never get to hear Holmes immortalised in a Swift banger.
Taylor Swift pens new album after discovering washed up GB News puppet Eamonn Holmes “wouldn’t date her”
It’s called “Thank Fuck For That” pic.twitter.com/GLaYvbRTDc
— Carrie (@FirstLadyNot) February 20, 2024
