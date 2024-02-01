Celebrity

A MAGA cultist boasted that they can counter Taylor Swift with Kid Rock, Ted Nugent and Jon Voight and got owned into the next decade

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 1st, 2024

You will probably have seen by now that right-wing Americans have been working themselves into a frenzy over a conspiracy theory about Taylor Swift‘s relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce.

They have been suggesting that the relationship is manufactured and that the Super Bowl has been rigged, all to raise Taylor Swift’s profile so she can influence young people to vote for Joe Biden.

Right-wing political commentator and conspiracy theorist, Jack Posobiec, leant into the BS, but had some rallying words for his fellow MAGA cultists.

Sit down, Taylor. They’ve one-upped you with …Kid Rock.

Let’s see what people had to say about that.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

To sum up …

