A MAGA cultist boasted that they can counter Taylor Swift with Kid Rock, Ted Nugent and Jon Voight and got owned into the next decade

You will probably have seen by now that right-wing Americans have been working themselves into a frenzy over a conspiracy theory about Taylor Swift‘s relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce.

Jesse Watters continues asking the tough questions about this whole Taylor and Travis conspiracy. pic.twitter.com/IDnu31qL1c — Gary Peterson (@GaryPetersonUSA) January 31, 2024

They have been suggesting that the relationship is manufactured and that the Super Bowl has been rigged, all to raise Taylor Swift’s profile so she can influence young people to vote for Joe Biden. Taylor Swift… what a year!! Highest grossing tour in history.

Time Magazine Person of the Year.

Wins a Super Bowl.

Gets Biden re-elected. Could happen. ♥️ — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) January 30, 2024

Right-wing political commentator and conspiracy theorist, Jack Posobiec, leant into the BS, but had some rallying words for his fellow MAGA cultists.

After expanding some more on his Taylor Swift op theory, Jack Posobiec adds: "We don’t have Taylor Swift on our side, but you know who we have? We have Kid Rock. We have Ted Nugent. We have influencers. We have all these people — Jon Voight." pic.twitter.com/IWIvNtYsdz — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) January 30, 2024

Sit down, Taylor. They’ve one-upped you with …Kid Rock.

Let’s see what people had to say about that.

You liberals may have Taylor Swift, but MAGA's got that lady from The Apprentice who likes Hitler. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 31, 2024

Please accept my unconditional surrender, on behalf of liberals everywhere. If you truly have such cultural giants amongst your army, I see no point in continuing to resist. HAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHHAHAHAH you absolute losers. https://t.co/PLAcXJnFWk — Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) January 31, 2024

If this election is a match up between Taylor Swift and Ted Nugent I think it’s safe to say I’ve seen enough- Biden wins the 2024 election. https://t.co/7zUZPbiqLY — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) January 30, 2024

Kids go crazy for Jon Voight https://t.co/KtLY62KDOd — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) January 30, 2024

Jack Posobiec told a crowd that the left may have Taylor Swift, but they have “Kid Rock, Ted Nugent and Jon Voight” and now I can’t stop laughing. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 30, 2024

Don’t forget Scott Baio. LOL https://t.co/sVM3WZhTSB — Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) January 30, 2024

This is a literal 30 rock bit. “We have everyone, Lemon!” https://t.co/PbXAoggQ46 pic.twitter.com/zFiMVB6Ggc — Cucker Tarlson (@sloppy_steaks) January 31, 2024

Roseanne Barr waiting for her name to be called. pic.twitter.com/SW2XZHfg0F — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) January 31, 2024

Imagine using Jon Voight as some kind of flex. — Shane Holmberg (@shane_holmberg) January 30, 2024

Folks…they are going to roll out Ted Nugent to get the youths. Game over. https://t.co/9Rv6cs2mm1 — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) January 30, 2024

the right is starting to get better at comedy… https://t.co/QfL9FDOCfK — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) January 30, 2024

Jack Posobeic is a big baby who blocked me so if one of you could send him this message, I would appreciate it: “HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAhahahahahahaha *snort, breath* HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA! Jon Voight?! HAHAHAHAHAHAHA Ah Ah Ah hahaha ha. Man.” Thanks! https://t.co/DcZeU8WFQ9 — Jay Black (@jayblackisfunny) January 30, 2024

I like our chances. https://t.co/byemlhBiSH — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 31, 2024

Jack Posobiec saying "we don't have Taylor Swift, but at least we have Kid Rock, Ted Nugent, and influencers…" is like going into a store to buy something, and saying "I don't have money, but I have a handful of rocks, a dead possum, and toe jam."pic.twitter.com/N9gbH78xVe — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) January 31, 2024

Source Justin Baragona Image Screengrab, Screengrab