This hack wasn’t all it was cracked up to be – but the comments cleaned up
Over on TikTok, @that40yearguy carries out a public service. He tests the hacks he spots online, and passes them on to the rest of us to use – or not.
This one falls under ‘not’.
@that40yearguy Happy Valentines Day! #tips #tricks #tipsandtricks #hack #hacks #food #interesting ♬ original sound – That40yearguy
TikTok users immediately spotted the elephant in the room.
So we use half a roll of parchment paper.
andybishop103
Parchment paper cost way much more than paper towels tho.
manytimesigoaround
Didn’t you just waste the parchment paper?
kevinmorrisroe
There were other issues, too.
By the time I found parchment paper and a straight edge the ketchup would dry.
georgevancleave1
Yh but that way is just long.
Leigh
That looks so much harder.
pdxbug
I have a hard time thinking that you think that’s a better way to clean ketchup from the counter.
Roberto
Nice! All you got to do now is wipe it down to be sanitary. With a paper towel.
Rocky
There was another solution to the problem of using too much kitchen roll.
Just wait till you see how cool a washcloth does it. Rinse it, use it again. It’s freaking magic.
lizardkingfast
Wet sponge and just rinse afterwards. Done. Nothing wasted but ketchup.
deerslayer
Thats incredible!!! I never thought about a roll of paper towels or expensive parchment paper. I normally use a dish cloth and rinse use again.
SharonGT60
Some people had more creative suggestions.
I usually put an upside down mug or a bowl over the top and blame the kids. lol.
9invert6
I’d just tear up the countertop and start over.
skaut c
Or just wipe it up with 1 paper towel.
Kevinboudreaux63
Just get some damn fries on that marble countertop.
SethDedun
It wasn’t all bad news for @that40yearguy, though.
Bro draws a heart with ketchup better than I do with a pen and paper.
Busuto TCG
Source @that40yearguy Image Screengrab