This hack wasn’t all it was cracked up to be – but the comments cleaned up

Entertainment

Over on TikTok, @that40yearguy carries out a public service. He tests the hacks he spots online, and passes them on to the rest of us to use – or not.

This one falls under ‘not’.

TikTok users immediately spotted the elephant in the room.

So we use half a roll of parchment paper.

andybishop103

Parchment paper cost way much more than paper towels tho.

manytimesigoaround

Didn’t you just waste the parchment paper?

kevinmorrisroe

There were other issues, too.

By the time I found parchment paper and a straight edge the ketchup would dry.

georgevancleave1

Yh but that way is just long.

Leigh

That looks so much harder.

pdxbug

I have a hard time thinking that you think that’s a better way to clean ketchup from the counter.

Roberto

Nice! All you got to do now is wipe it down to be sanitary. With a paper towel.

Rocky

There was another solution to the problem of using too much kitchen roll.

Just wait till you see how cool a washcloth does it. Rinse it, use it again. It’s freaking magic.

lizardkingfast

Wet sponge and just rinse afterwards. Done. Nothing wasted but ketchup.

deerslayer

Thats incredible!!! I never thought about a roll of paper towels or expensive parchment paper. I normally use a dish cloth and rinse use again.

SharonGT60

Some people had more creative suggestions.

I usually put an upside down mug or a bowl over the top and blame the kids. lol.

9invert6

I’d just tear up the countertop and start over.

skaut c

Or just wipe it up with 1 paper towel.

Kevinboudreaux63

Just get some damn fries on that marble countertop.

SethDedun

It wasn’t all bad news for @that40yearguy, though.

Bro draws a heart with ketchup better than I do with a pen and paper.

Busuto TCG

READ MORE

This unlikely microwave kitchen ‘hack’ is both the best and worst thing you’ll see this week

Source @that40yearguy Image Screengrab