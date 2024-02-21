US

Someone made a supercut of Trump pushing his products and it’s a 4-minute facepalmfest of failure

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 21st, 2024

As well as for being handed enormous fines and threatening to use Putin as his personal attack dog, Donald Trump has recently been in the news for flogging some incredibly tacky gold shoes.

It’s far from the disgraced former President’s first grift – not by a long chalk.

The excellent Ron Filipkowski of MeidasTouch shared a supercut – and that’s not a typo – of some of the products and services pushed by Trump over the years. It’s like a What Not To Buy public service announcement.

The grift that keeps on giving.

He’s definitely missed at least one trick.

Source Ron Filipkowski Image Screengrab