Someone made a supercut of Trump pushing his products and it’s a 4-minute facepalmfest of failure

As well as for being handed enormous fines and threatening to use Putin as his personal attack dog, Donald Trump has recently been in the news for flogging some incredibly tacky gold shoes. Man paid $9,000 for Donald Trump’s new signature shoes pic.twitter.com/uWGwnjei5J — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) February 19, 2024

It’s far from the disgraced former President’s first grift – not by a long chalk.

The excellent Ron Filipkowski of MeidasTouch shared a supercut – and that’s not a typo – of some of the products and services pushed by Trump over the years. It’s like a What Not To Buy public service announcement.

Montage of clips of Trump selling his various products and scams over the years: Trump University, Trump Steaks, Vodka, Board Game, Mattresses, Water, Airline, Vitamins, Ties and more. pic.twitter.com/aBiLMrxQEg — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 18, 2024

The grift that keeps on giving.

We are being scammed!! You don’t believe me?? Just watch. He has done it his whole life. Over and over again. https://t.co/hltqt5uAcn — Bruce A. Heyman (@BruceAHeyman) February 18, 2024

Real rich people don’t sell crap like this. https://t.co/qKhzsgWt5r — Bill Prady ⚛️ (@billprady) February 19, 2024

Almost every single one now in the shitter https://t.co/5NFaDwdwly — Tame Two Tone (@tameHntr) February 18, 2024

Trump has always been a Home Shopping Channel favorite. He should have stayed there. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) February 18, 2024

Proud to say I never fell for a single one of his grifts. https://t.co/mAlODsEgTn — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) February 18, 2024

It’s amazing. How many ideas he’s had – that failed. https://t.co/JnYUHvQBXn — ⚖️ (@rogertansey) February 19, 2024

And now it’s gold sneakers…… and people are still buying them & that’s how you know it’s a cult https://t.co/6JjPt4ZoF0 — Helen of Coy©️ (@Helen19544) February 18, 2024

Trump is a career criminal & business failurehttps://t.co/N4mhA867ax — Justice⚖Now (@ChrisJustice01) February 18, 2024

He’s definitely missed at least one trick.

No diapers? Missed opportunity. — Heather Thomas (@HeatherThomasAF) February 18, 2024

Source Ron Filipkowski Image Screengrab