US

Watch Trump get enthusiastically booed as he peddled his $399 gold shoes at Sneaker Con

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 20th, 2024

You’re probably already aware that Donald Trump put the con into Sneaker Con by pushing a new range of sneakers with prices ranging from $199 for the T-Red Wave design or the POTUS 45s to $399 for the gold limited edition No Surrender high-tops.

Shiny gold baseball boots with a T on the tongue

In fact, the first pair of No Surrenders, signed by Trump, made a mind-numbing $9,000 when they were auctioned at the launch. But Sneaker Con attendees are very different to the usual self-selecting Trump audiences, because they were there to see new, high-quality sneakers – not the grift of a fraudster.

This is what happened.

“There’s a lot of emotion in this room.”

That’s one way of putting it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

We want to see this on SNL, to be fair.

Want to buy the world’s tackiest gold sneakers for $399? Trump’s got your back

Source Ron Filipkowski Image Screengrab