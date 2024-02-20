Watch Trump get enthusiastically booed as he peddled his $399 gold shoes at Sneaker Con
You’re probably already aware that Donald Trump put the con into Sneaker Con by pushing a new range of sneakers with prices ranging from $199 for the T-Red Wave design or the POTUS 45s to $399 for the gold limited edition No Surrender high-tops.
In fact, the first pair of No Surrenders, signed by Trump, made a mind-numbing $9,000 when they were auctioned at the launch. But Sneaker Con attendees are very different to the usual self-selecting Trump audiences, because they were there to see new, high-quality sneakers – not the grift of a fraudster.
This is what happened.
Trump getting booed at Sneaker Con while trying to sell Trump Shoes for $399.00. pic.twitter.com/ieMjb7FCVp
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 17, 2024
“There’s a lot of emotion in this room.”
That’s one way of putting it.
1.
I am genuinely curious the sequence of events that led to his selling sneakers and this speech happening. https://t.co/8ajUMpyIiC
— Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) February 17, 2024
2.
I like presidents who don’t try to sell me sneakers. https://t.co/HWEesECzO1
— Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) February 17, 2024
3.
Trump booed offstage at SneakerCon, quits in a huff after 1 minute — of a planned 60 minute speech.
But sure, tell me again how Trump is connecting with younger men
— Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) February 18, 2024
4.
His rallies are so carefully stage managed to admit only his fans, he made the mistake of entering the real world. #TrumpSneakers #TrumpBooed #r4today @SkyNews https://t.co/dJrsKfMouI
— J-Lux352 (@LuxJude352) February 18, 2024
5.
This is what happens when you try to crash an event that isn't only cult members.
— Molly Ploofkins™ (@Mollyploofkins) February 17, 2024
6.
Trump is a shamwow away from being My Pillow Guy. https://t.co/TCxPfBxLKu
— Heidi (@HeidiOCanada) February 18, 2024
7.
They cranked up Lee Greenwood.
You can’t tell me this isn’t an SNL sketch. https://t.co/PUACWxsJdE
— adamchicago in the sky | אדם (@adamselzer) February 18, 2024
8.
When there aren't enough stupid old people in the room, the Trump magic doesn't work… https://t.co/L9xvNfc2h6
— Hal Cruttenden (@Halcruttenden) February 19, 2024
9.
If he thought going to Philly was a good idea, he thought wrong. He better stick to attending rural County Fairs. https://t.co/SZaEI1h9bH
— Stuart Apploff (@thinman_2001) February 18, 2024
We want to see this on SNL, to be fair.
Remember when George Washington’s presidency ended and then he traveled around the country peddling “I Made America” 3-cornered tricorn hats to idiots who wanted to abort the United States and install a dictator? Me neither. https://t.co/rJIHM02zOf
— Moe Davis (U.S. Air Force, Retired) (@ColMoeDavis) February 18, 2024
Source Ron Filipkowski Image Screengrab