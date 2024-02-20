Watch Trump get enthusiastically booed as he peddled his $399 gold shoes at Sneaker Con

US

You’re probably already aware that Donald Trump put the con into Sneaker Con by pushing a new range of sneakers with prices ranging from $199 for the T-Red Wave design or the POTUS 45s to $399 for the gold limited edition No Surrender high-tops.

In fact, the first pair of No Surrenders, signed by Trump, made a mind-numbing $9,000 when they were auctioned at the launch. But Sneaker Con attendees are very different to the usual self-selecting Trump audiences, because they were there to see new, high-quality sneakers – not the grift of a fraudster.

This is what happened.

Trump getting booed at Sneaker Con while trying to sell Trump Shoes for $399.00. pic.twitter.com/ieMjb7FCVp — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 17, 2024

“There’s a lot of emotion in this room.”

That’s one way of putting it.

1.

I am genuinely curious the sequence of events that led to his selling sneakers and this speech happening. https://t.co/8ajUMpyIiC — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) February 17, 2024

2.

I like presidents who don’t try to sell me sneakers. https://t.co/HWEesECzO1 — Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) February 17, 2024

3.

Trump booed offstage at SneakerCon, quits in a huff after 1 minute — of a planned 60 minute speech. But sure, tell me again how Trump is connecting with younger men pic.twitter.com/Dkwg1CmXYh — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) February 18, 2024

4.

His rallies are so carefully stage managed to admit only his fans, he made the mistake of entering the real world. #TrumpSneakers #TrumpBooed #r4today @SkyNews https://t.co/dJrsKfMouI — J-Lux352 (@LuxJude352) February 18, 2024

5.

This is what happens when you try to crash an event that isn't only cult members. — Molly Ploofkins™ (@Mollyploofkins) February 17, 2024

6.

Trump is a shamwow away from being My Pillow Guy. https://t.co/TCxPfBxLKu — Heidi (@HeidiOCanada) February 18, 2024

7.

They cranked up Lee Greenwood. You can’t tell me this isn’t an SNL sketch. https://t.co/PUACWxsJdE — adamchicago in the sky | אדם (@adamselzer) February 18, 2024

8.

When there aren't enough stupid old people in the room, the Trump magic doesn't work… https://t.co/L9xvNfc2h6 — Hal Cruttenden (@Halcruttenden) February 19, 2024

9.

If he thought going to Philly was a good idea, he thought wrong. He better stick to attending rural County Fairs. https://t.co/SZaEI1h9bH — Stuart Apploff (@thinman_2001) February 18, 2024

We want to see this on SNL, to be fair.

Remember when George Washington’s presidency ended and then he traveled around the country peddling “I Made America” 3-cornered tricorn hats to idiots who wanted to abort the United States and install a dictator? Me neither. https://t.co/rJIHM02zOf — Moe Davis (U.S. Air Force, Retired) (@ColMoeDavis) February 18, 2024

READ MORE

Want to buy the world’s tackiest gold sneakers for $399? Trump’s got your back

Source Ron Filipkowski Image Screengrab