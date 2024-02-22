Just 17 fab fancasts of Sam Mendes’ four upcoming Beatles films
Award-winning director Sam Mendes has announced his intention to make four films about the Beatles, each one focussing on one member of the group.
4 separate biopic films are in the works about each member of The Beatles to all release in theaters in 2027.
Sam Mendes will direct each film which will be interconnected stories, one from each band member’s POV.
Over on Twitter/X, the jokes were here, there and everywhere.
The Fall: Sir Sam Mendes to direct sixty three films – one about each band member pic.twitter.com/cgX5OfAhuh
Sheridan Smith has announced she will play all four members of The Beatles and Cilla Black in all four Beatles biopics https://t.co/xCYJgWtUVs pic.twitter.com/QIvhzzMOxo
I just hope the Beatles films kick starts a trend so we finally get the Adam Ant multiverse we deserve pic.twitter.com/YAsXes7v8h
the beatles cinematic universe is gonna be insane pic.twitter.com/iXvFDoUkGk
Sam Mendes: *is casting his Beatles films so pretty much every young male actor is in contention. Well, as long as they haven't recently proven they can't do a Liverpudlian accent*
Barry Keoghan: pic.twitter.com/wKknBa6O9z
I want to see one Beatles film where the Yellow Submarine is struck by lightning and they all swap bodies and have to get back into their original bodies https://t.co/SbIOvvRbV7
Variety wanted to see a bit of fancasting.
Who Should Play John, Paul, George and Ringo in the Beatles Movies? https://t.co/lep6G0oaJq
They got their wish.
1.
https://t.co/wg6QwSzji5 pic.twitter.com/rdQPPrWhRk
2.
them https://t.co/9eV5f9Qc9i pic.twitter.com/8nwxYLqMqj
3.
https://t.co/NeGwQRcQdv pic.twitter.com/x3Q5nFavJX
4.
Kermit – Paul McCartney
Gonzo – John Lennon
Rowlf – George Harrison
Fozzie – Ringo Starr
Matthew McFadyen – Brian Epstein
Miss Piggy – Aunt Mimi
Dr Bunsen Honeydew & Beaker – George Martin & Beaker
Scooter – Neil Aspinall
Sweetums – Mal Evans
Electric Mayhem – Rolling Stones https://t.co/AUKuWkFIhP
5.
https://t.co/VplsPTZwoU pic.twitter.com/X4B9NCFHjE
6.
https://t.co/2XixwGGhm7 pic.twitter.com/LmQI4zVVBp
7.
Cher https://t.co/g8gcOIvdyJ pic.twitter.com/zy83fRd5i4
8.
Who should play John, Paul, George and Ringo in the Beatles Movies? x https://t.co/5sNZ5QcK5s pic.twitter.com/dmNeJizBhh
9.
https://t.co/Ej39MldYQU pic.twitter.com/Zm44Jsl50m
