There was something wonderful about the plethora of stickers on this car and people just loved it

But we’ve never seen quite so many – or varied – a bunch of stickers on the back of one car. It’s a picture that’s just gone wildly viral on Twitter after it was shared by @elle91 who said: ‘I almost crashed my car for this. The least you can do is zoom in.’
I almost crashed my car for this. the least you can do is zoom in pic.twitter.com/1FhCuF8cFD
— Ꮍᴀᴇʟ (@elle91) February 20, 2024
Both magnificent and horrific at the same time, sign of true dedication to the cause.
And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it.
lol it’s like it’s a kid cosplaying as a boomer and doing it well
— ~*~ EZ ~*~ (@EZtheOG) February 20, 2024
The chaos. pic.twitter.com/2xyhD4Ap98
— Harry (@HarrisonFurred) February 20, 2024
PUT PANGEA BACK TOGETHER got me going ngl
— luqi (@luqizilla) February 21, 2024
I hope you were going to rear end her for hating Garfield. No jury would convict you.
— Clint Beastwood (@clintbeastwoody) February 20, 2024
Man this car just keeps you guessin’ I love it
— The Cupitals (@TheCupitals) February 21, 2024
These are so random. Atp, I’m willing to believe that ppl are just walking by and slapping bumper stickers on their car.
— Love, Bay ♥️ (@venusianbay) February 21, 2024
So curious what this human enigma looks like
— Matt Nugent (@rooftopsongs) February 21, 2024
And also, this!
Lmao this is my car and I’m trying to sell it so if anyone’s interested DM me
— Gamer Girlboss (@sadderlibs) February 21, 2024
No fucking way hahaha I was behind you at like 7 am and absolutely losing my shit. Good luck selling this work of art
— Ꮍᴀᴇʟ (@elle91) February 21, 2024
Lmao that was probably my partner! He drives the car to work bc I don’t need to use it for my commute. I’m hoping I can find someone who wants to purchase it as is so I don’t have to ruin the stickers in the process of selling it
— Gamer Girlboss (@sadderlibs) February 21, 2024
Not everyone appreciated it, though.
nothing interesting at all I really wish you had https://t.co/5YfuWMUXNW
— Juckport Hit Back (@ULTIMATEGRINGO) February 21, 2024
But they were wrong.
