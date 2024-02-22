Pics

There was something wonderful about the plethora of stickers on this car and people just loved it

Poke Staff. Updated February 22nd, 2024

We’re partial to the odd car sticker or two – mostly pieces of sticky tape to stop the car falling apart, to be fair.

But we’ve never seen quite so many – or varied – a bunch of stickers on the back of one car. It’s a picture that’s just gone wildly viral on Twitter after it was shared by @elle91 who said: ‘I almost crashed my car for this. The least you can do is zoom in.’

Both magnificent and horrific at the same time, sign of true dedication to the cause.

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it.

And also, this!

Not everyone appreciated it, though.

But they were wrong.

Source @elle91