There was something wonderful about the plethora of stickers on this car and people just loved it

We’re partial to the odd car sticker or two – mostly pieces of sticky tape to stop the car falling apart, to be fair.

But we’ve never seen quite so many – or varied – a bunch of stickers on the back of one car. It’s a picture that’s just gone wildly viral on Twitter after it was shared by @elle91 who said: ‘I almost crashed my car for this. The least you can do is zoom in.’

I almost crashed my car for this. the least you can do is zoom in pic.twitter.com/1FhCuF8cFD — Ꮍᴀᴇʟ (@elle91) February 20, 2024

Both magnificent and horrific at the same time, sign of true dedication to the cause.

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it.

lol it’s like it’s a kid cosplaying as a boomer and doing it well — ~*~ EZ ~*~ (@EZtheOG) February 20, 2024

PUT PANGEA BACK TOGETHER got me going ngl — luqi (@luqizilla) February 21, 2024

I hope you were going to rear end her for hating Garfield. No jury would convict you. — Clint Beastwood (@clintbeastwoody) February 20, 2024

Man this car just keeps you guessin’ I love it — The Cupitals (@TheCupitals) February 21, 2024

These are so random. Atp, I’m willing to believe that ppl are just walking by and slapping bumper stickers on their car. — Love, Bay ♥️ (@venusianbay) February 21, 2024

So curious what this human enigma looks like — Matt Nugent (@rooftopsongs) February 21, 2024

And also, this!

Lmao this is my car and I’m trying to sell it so if anyone’s interested DM me — Gamer Girlboss (@sadderlibs) February 21, 2024

No fucking way hahaha I was behind you at like 7 am and absolutely losing my shit. Good luck selling this work of art — Ꮍᴀᴇʟ (@elle91) February 21, 2024

Lmao that was probably my partner! He drives the car to work bc I don’t need to use it for my commute. I’m hoping I can find someone who wants to purchase it as is so I don’t have to ruin the stickers in the process of selling it — Gamer Girlboss (@sadderlibs) February 21, 2024

Not everyone appreciated it, though.

nothing interesting at all I really wish you had https://t.co/5YfuWMUXNW — Juckport Hit Back (@ULTIMATEGRINGO) February 21, 2024

But they were wrong.

Source @elle91