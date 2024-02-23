25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

It’s Friday, which means it’s Tweets of the Week time. Yes, we know they’re not called ‘tweets’ anymore. No, we’re not going to call it ‘Posts of the Week’ because that could be anything. Sorry, Elon.

We hope you enjoy reading them at least as much as we enjoyed compiling them.

1.

Construction of the statue of Jimmy Hill. Rio de Janeiro 1922-31. pic.twitter.com/tfc3d4RwWt — Balderdash (@notDcfcBoss) February 18, 2024

2.

Had the audacity to deviate from my usual black clothing and wear a grey knitted tunic and just got asked how the Crusades went. pic.twitter.com/276VEDCo47 — Erm Dea (@Em_E_Dee) February 21, 2024

3.

An historic Highlands Game cup, missing for 90 years, was recovered this week after being found 'in the last place anyone would look', presumably the Tottenham Hotspur trophy cabinet pic.twitter.com/7fJ1ntXnQE — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) February 20, 2024

4.

Waiting in line to buy Trump sneakers for my wife’s boyfriend — rob delaney (@robdelaney) February 21, 2024

5.

6.

Me when I put a tea towel over my shoulder and check on my son's fish fingers. pic.twitter.com/nZMSJSsroD — cluedont (@cluedont) February 17, 2024

7.

Why does this photo of Keir Starmer (and his wife Victoria) in this month’s Vogue look like they’re Harry Potter’s dead parents? pic.twitter.com/FGXNyM4Wm5 — Jet Gerbertson (She/Her) (@JetCuthbertson) February 16, 2024

8.

How am I supposed to sleep now I know that instead of a wall Coleen Nolan has chicken wire dividing her living room and kitchen pic.twitter.com/ZpjNquKpQG — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) February 17, 2024

9.

Hi mate sorry to bother you but I noticed the novel you're reading has a photo from the film version on the cover instead of the original cover. So me and everyone else in this Waterstones cafe are going to kick fuck out you — Ross Sayers (@Sayers33) February 17, 2024

10.

This restaurant name is going to keep me up at night for at least a week pic.twitter.com/qFJUWPXEFf — Stangle’s Kid (@lisasaurstomp) February 18, 2024

11.

Sat here ordering just six mozzarella sticks instead of ten because I’m trying to get a body like Diamond off Gladiators pic.twitter.com/c0Vf0efv6C — Ruth Husko (@dank_ackroyd) February 17, 2024

12.