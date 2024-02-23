There were some very satisfying replies to this Home Depot ‘challenge’ and this one beat all-comers

Weird World

Every now and again one of these videos goes viral on Twitter and it prompts some very funny replies, not all (any) of which were precisely the ones why they were after.

You know the sort – ‘You see this, what do you do next’, or ‘what’s stopping you living your life like this’ – just the right side of NSFW and just the wrong side of painfully irritating.

Anyway, here’s the latest that just went into orbit, a Home Depot ‘challenge’ that went like this.

I stop right next to you at Home Depot… what do you do? pic.twitter.com/k2L8g2406E — Alex Kay (@itsalexkay) February 16, 2024

And there were lots of very entertaining and supremely satisfying replies.

I continue past you without saying a word, walking all the way to Aisle 8. I turn right, and make my way to the air filters. Upon find them, I quickly realize I forgot to check what size air filters I have at home. Was it 20×20 or 20×25? I’m a fucking idiot. Why didn’t I check. https://t.co/4O929Zopcu — Rob DenBleyker (@RobDenBleyker) February 21, 2024

Ask you if you work here because I’ve been trying to find an employee for like 45 minutes https://t.co/gLXp10O9nt — jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) February 20, 2024

Buy whatever thing Im going to use to make a bad situation worse and go home. — Turgid Verse (@gullyvuhr) February 17, 2024

“You broke your toilet too?” https://t.co/hKeMZsPgvW — Ryan, Perdido en TX (@RyanLostinTX) February 20, 2024

Continue cursing under my breath because I can’t fucking find the thing that I came in there to buy https://t.co/Ew09HXehQ3 — 2000 Toyota Camry CE (@XV20_Camry) February 20, 2024

Jack off in the middle of home depot? What do you want me to say here https://t.co/z7M9zTuhoM — the hype (@TheHyyyype) February 20, 2024

But this one knocked the rest out of the park.

i continue to look for lizards in each of the potted plants because in 2003 i saw a lizard in a plant there and ive been chasing that high ever since https://t.co/S6XFN0AQvz — kenzi (@kenzianidiot) February 20, 2024

Bravo!

Frogs in the plants at Trader Joe’s. It’s happened twice to me. Good luck. — A. M. Pines (@AM_Pines) February 20, 2024

WHAT OMG — kenzi (@kenzianidiot) February 20, 2024

the day will come that you find another lizard — stoned cold fox (@roastmalone_) February 20, 2024

it is my dream — kenzi (@kenzianidiot) February 20, 2024

Source @itsalexkay