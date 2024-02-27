This restaurant’s response to a customer who cancelled their reservation is the most jaw-dropping thing you’ll read this week

Life restaurants

It’s always irritating when you have to cancel a restaurant reservation – for you, because you’re going to have to cook dinner (again) and also for them, obviously, because they’ll be missing out on your custom.

But so long as you do it in plenty of time they’ll hopefully have someone else to fill the table (and you’ll be able to go to the shops).

We say all this because we’ve never ever experienced a restaurant react like this to having to cancel a reservation and it’s surely the most jaw-dropping thing you’ll read this week.

Wild story incoming. Last month, we had to cancel our Boston trip after I was hospitallized. As a result I had to use travel insurance to get my money back on our hotel, train, and restaurant reservations. Today I got this message from @tableboston pic.twitter.com/d7jc84rllJ — ghostface stuck on the subway (@trevorshowvan) February 22, 2024

And here it is in full.

And, incredibly, it didn’t end there.

I am appalled at the behavior exhibited towards a customer. It is insane that the owner of an establishment would see the travel insurance claim and then go and hunt for the customer on Instagram pic.twitter.com/Imq98jRuDS — ghostface stuck on the subway (@trevorshowvan) February 22, 2024

And it didn’t end there either!

She’s back for more. pic.twitter.com/jRrC5rz0Y5 — ghostface stuck on the subway (@trevorshowvan) February 22, 2024

And we can’t be the only ones who have just lost our appetite at this point. And we weren’t the only ones by the looks of it. Because this happened.

In 9 hours Table Boston has deactivated their twitter, taken their personal and company instagram private and listed themselves as permanently closed on Google Business. It doesn’t seem to be going well for them. https://t.co/2llDbcc9tA — Nationally Published Troll (@mongo_ebooks) February 23, 2024

Despite the ‘closed’ listing by all accounts the restaurant is still open should you wish to book a table (read more about the story on this Boston website here).

With all due respect i think everyone involved in this situation is a dork https://t.co/Jl91RN31O4 — ali segel (@OnlineAlison) February 24, 2024

It seems super clear to me that the real villain in this case is the travel insurer, who quietly puts through a fraud reversal against the merchant instead of paying the f**ng claim and then saunters off down the road while the two injured parties lose their shit at one another. https://t.co/JN3M1Qtk4F — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) February 26, 2024

Whatever the truth, let’s hope everyone (and everything) is able to get back to normal soon.

Source @revorshowvan Image Unsplash Tai’s Captures