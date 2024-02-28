Just when that Willy Wonka story can’t get any funnier, along comes ‘The Unknown’ (wait for it!)

Videos willy wonka

You can’t help but know by now the story of the calamitous Willy Wonka children’s attraction in Glasgow which turned out to be less impressive – and much funnier – than anyone could possibly have imagined.

Charging up to £35 for tickets, it was billed as an ‘immersive experience’ promising a ‘celebration of chocolate in all its delightful forms’, including special audio and visual effects, lots of sweets and chocolate – obviously – all narrated by dancing Oompa-Loompas.

But in reality it turned out like this.

Police were called to an ‘immersive event’ inspired by Willy Wonka in Glasgow after furious parents complained about the quality of the event. https://t.co/8BIz7jOESm pic.twitter.com/hqpgeNB9uk — STV News (@STVNews) February 26, 2024

And this.

This photo from the Willy wonka experience is single handedly the photo of the year. I know it’s only February but close the vote there’s no topping this. Please find this woman she needs to be interviewed ASAP pic.twitter.com/97wsodLLpQ — (@agneponx) February 27, 2024

And also … THIS.

This Willy Wonka story is incredible. What’s going on here? What part of the film was this hahahahaha. pic.twitter.com/A66AxwYVhN — Ben (@bene25_) February 28, 2024

And it’s fair to say people had questions, lots of questions.

I’m crying about this whole thing https://t.co/VxbYGFk31S — JP (@jpbrammer) February 28, 2024

Aside from the Wonka meth lab vibes it gets EVEN better!?…what character is this? The kid saying” NOOoooOo” gosh the will remember this forever lol — Bubblegum (@nftbubblegum) February 28, 2024

The failed Willy Wonka experience in Glasgow is one of the funniest things to happen this decade https://t.co/fvq78NCXxI — Brooks Otterlake (@i_zzzzzz) February 28, 2024

Aw man you can hear the tears starting — حوRین (@stay_away_losrs) February 28, 2024

And if you don’t remember coming across ‘The Unknown’ in the Roald Dahl books, you’d be right.

Turns out AI was apparently to blame.

this is incredible. the AI-generated script started talking about an ‘evil chocolate maker who lives in the walls’ called ‘The Unknown’ and the guy responsible decided ‘yes, this is totally appropriate for my immersive theatre show for children’ https://t.co/4HAr753fYy — David East (@davideastUK) February 28, 2024

The horror.

them kids at night after remembering this pic.twitter.com/rccQACVddz — ☆ (@realonx1) February 28, 2024

