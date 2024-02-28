Videos willy wonka

Just when that Willy Wonka story can’t get any funnier, along comes ‘The Unknown’ (wait for it!)

John Plunkett. Updated February 28th, 2024

You can’t help but know by now the story of the calamitous Willy Wonka children’s attraction in Glasgow which turned out to be less impressive – and much funnier – than anyone could possibly have imagined.

Charging up to £35 for tickets, it was billed as an ‘immersive experience’ promising a ‘celebration of chocolate in all its delightful forms’, including special audio and visual effects, lots of sweets and chocolate – obviously – all narrated by dancing Oompa-Loompas.

But in reality it turned out like this.

And this.

And also … THIS.

And it’s fair to say people had questions, lots of questions.

And if you don’t remember coming across ‘The Unknown’ in the Roald Dahl books, you’d be right.

Turns out AI was apparently to blame.

The horror.

Source @bene25