Michael Jackson’s Bad next to Kick by INXS is funnier than we could possibly have imagined

Pics music

Despite everything being available on (paid for) streaming, we’re still big fans of our physical media cupboard (as only I call it).

And it’s not just because you actually own the flipping things, it’s because you can do things like this, as ably demonstrated by @Scoobydouchebag over on Twitter.

This is why it’s so important that we fight to keep physical media from disappearing pic.twitter.com/sWUN2ezPS2 — ¡Scoob! (@Scoobydouchebag) February 28, 2024

And in the (un)likely event you can’t see that in all its glory …

So much more than the sum of its parts …

This would be a great tattoo — phœnix. (@phoenix_issuant) February 29, 2024

I had both these CDs and would do this all the time https://t.co/fEy3UnWd0v — x_X_I Love the Universe_X_x (@Universe__Lover) February 29, 2024

I love physical media! I have cds, dvds, games, Vhs, vinyls, books! I love collecting stuff! — Philly Spider-Man️ | #ReleaseCoyoteVsAcme (@_sailormoonsimp) February 28, 2024

Both albums came out the same year too lol https://t.co/HNBtQ34F3c — Parsley, Tage, Rosemary and Thyme (@thejohnhugar) February 29, 2024