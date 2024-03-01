Pics music

Michael Jackson’s Bad next to Kick by INXS is funnier than we could possibly have imagined

Poke Staff. Updated March 1st, 2024

Despite everything being available on (paid for) streaming, we’re still big fans of our physical media cupboard (as only I call it).

And it’s not just because you actually own the flipping things, it’s because you can do things like this, as ably demonstrated by @Scoobydouchebag over on Twitter.

And in the (un)likely event you can’t see that in all its glory …

So much more than the sum of its parts …