Michael Jackson’s Bad next to Kick by INXS is funnier than we could possibly have imagined
Despite everything being available on (paid for) streaming, we’re still big fans of our physical media cupboard (as only I call it).
And it’s not just because you actually own the flipping things, it’s because you can do things like this, as ably demonstrated by @Scoobydouchebag over on Twitter.
This is why it’s so important that we fight to keep physical media from disappearing pic.twitter.com/sWUN2ezPS2
— ¡Scoob! (@Scoobydouchebag) February 28, 2024
And in the (un)likely event you can’t see that in all its glory …
So much more than the sum of its parts …
