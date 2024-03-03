25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

Don’t worry. It isn’t Friday – we’re just a little late with the tweets of the week, but they’re worth waiting for. As always, please give your favourites a retweet or a follow.

1.

took this picture at the bowling alley because if I ever have to ask for divorce one day I want to be prepared pic.twitter.com/hTJlsczr17 — stoned cold fox (@roastmalone_) March 2, 2024

2.

3.

I like listening to true crime podcasts while I clean my bathroom because I can pretend I'm destroying evidence. — Martin Pilgrim (@MartinPilgrim1) February 25, 2024

4.

What the hell is Bluey planning pic.twitter.com/huv3zCsGZL — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) February 24, 2024

5.

6.

“…it's just interesting how there's been an increase in the number of days in February since the vaccine mandate was rolled out” pic.twitter.com/HGYO3lwNts — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) February 29, 2024

7.

when you’re in the 7 items or fewer queue & the cashiers are changing over & having a chat pic.twitter.com/hmbl5aYIwE — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) February 24, 2024

8.

It’s been six months since I joined the gym and still no benefit. So I’m going there in person tomorrow to find out what the problem is. — Mike Batt LVO (@Mike_Batt) March 1, 2024

9.

Americans will criticise British food then sell seasoning that looks as if you should oil a crankshaft with it. pic.twitter.com/fZoWQYD4WI — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) March 1, 2024

10.

You’re not my real can pic.twitter.com/67RvdATPcc — meghan (@deloisivete) February 24, 2024

11.

Stopping off at King Solomon’s clothing store pic.twitter.com/Q1Z8NCg9zR — David Hering (@hering_david) March 1, 2024

12.