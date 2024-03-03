25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week
Don’t worry. It isn’t Friday – we’re just a little late with the tweets of the week, but they’re worth waiting for. As always, please give your favourites a retweet or a follow.
1.
took this picture at the bowling alley because if I ever have to ask for divorce one day I want to be prepared pic.twitter.com/hTJlsczr17
— stoned cold fox (@roastmalone_) March 2, 2024
2.
Oddly threatening. pic.twitter.com/SxUICXUfIl
— Alan Hynes ⚓️ (@hynesalan) February 26, 2024
3.
I like listening to true crime podcasts while I clean my bathroom because I can pretend I'm destroying evidence.
— Martin Pilgrim (@MartinPilgrim1) February 25, 2024
4.
What the hell is Bluey planning pic.twitter.com/huv3zCsGZL
— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) February 24, 2024
5.
THERAPIST: Tiny Legs Michael Jackson isn’t real. He can’t hurt you
TINY LEGS MICHAEL JACKSON: pic.twitter.com/vMLxj5hC9b
— @[email protected] (@JonBaker) February 26, 2024
6.
“…it's just interesting how there's been an increase in the number of days in February since the vaccine mandate was rolled out” pic.twitter.com/HGYO3lwNts
— Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) February 29, 2024
7.
when you’re in the 7 items or fewer queue & the cashiers are changing over & having a chat pic.twitter.com/hmbl5aYIwE
— Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) February 24, 2024
8.
It’s been six months since I joined the gym and still no benefit. So I’m going there in person tomorrow to find out what the problem is.
— Mike Batt LVO (@Mike_Batt) March 1, 2024
9.
Americans will criticise British food then sell seasoning that looks as if you should oil a crankshaft with it. pic.twitter.com/fZoWQYD4WI
— Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) March 1, 2024
10.
You’re not my real can pic.twitter.com/67RvdATPcc
— meghan (@deloisivete) February 24, 2024
11.
Stopping off at King Solomon’s clothing store pic.twitter.com/Q1Z8NCg9zR
— David Hering (@hering_david) March 1, 2024
12.
My mispronunciation of French words is a touché subject.
— Lindsay (@Rollinintheseat) February 26, 2024