This Jeremy Vine tale about the RNLI took a hilariously unexpected turn (wait for it!)

Celebrity Jeremy vine

We’re grateful to @Milo_Edwards over on Twitter for highlighting Jeremy Vine’s tale today about the good people of the RNLI.

You think you know where it’s going until it gradually begins to dawn on you that you don’t, and then the final unexpected twist means you really never had a clue.

‘As most of you know i am a scholar of @theJeremyVine on Radio 2 and believe me when i say this is the single best thing i have *ever* heard on there,’ said @Milo_Edwards, comedian, writer and ‘dumb online guy’.

as most of you know i am a scholar of @theJeremyVine on radio 2 and believe me when i say this is the single best thing i have *ever* heard on there: pic.twitter.com/aPDZDhSdZ2 — milo edwards (@Milo_Edwards) March 4, 2024

Unexpected plot twist!

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

cant even try and sail your dog to scotland in a bath tub these days — Ed Jefferson (@edjeff) March 4, 2024

If by next year there isn’t a movie of this starring Toby Jones as the man in the tub, Hugh Bonneville as the lifeboat captain & Olivia Coleman as the improbable love interest then I will damned well make it myself. https://t.co/CDebT5CIQv — Ally Fogg (@AllyFogg) March 4, 2024

won’t say where because he knows a crowdfunded bathtub would be delivered to this man within an hour — matthewwhitfield.bsky.social (@mwhitfield80) March 4, 2024

God forbid a man has a hobby https://t.co/CUcusme3KX — Will Rayner (@WillRayner__) March 4, 2024

Did he have the plug in it?

Important info needed — Lee Foley ️‍ (comhghuaillí) (@leefoleyy) March 4, 2024

Absolutely in awe of the lifeboat crew that kept a straight face long enough to convince Jezza of this. #RNLI200 https://t.co/o9xaLoNpf2 — Gary Dunion (@garydunion) March 4, 2024

this is the truest form of high culture — Gareth Dennis (@GarethDennis) March 4, 2024

This is the funniest piece of radio ever https://t.co/HC6m25uHcF — Dan (@DanTHFC1) March 4, 2024

“i wont say where” is fucking slaying me on the second listen — Pyronoid! (@PyronoidD) March 4, 2024

Untold levels of #AccidentalPartridge here. Vine is now recalibrating the genre in his own image. https://t.co/AQziNul1ay — Craig (@craiging619) March 4, 2024

Never before has “that was the end of that” been so poetic — Mark Williams (@ibemarkwilliams) March 4, 2024

Follow @Milo_Edwards for lots more Jeremy Vine (not every day, presumably)

READ MORE

Harry Hill’s tale of how he offended Jamie Oliver was already good but the payoff was magnificent

Source @Milo_Edwards