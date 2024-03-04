Celebrity Jeremy vine

This Jeremy Vine tale about the RNLI took a hilariously unexpected turn (wait for it!)

Poke Staff. Updated March 4th, 2024

We’re grateful to @Milo_Edwards over on Twitter for highlighting Jeremy Vine’s tale today about the good people of the RNLI.

You think you know where it’s going until it gradually begins to dawn on you that you don’t, and then the final unexpected twist means you really never had a clue.

‘As most of you know i am a scholar of @theJeremyVine on Radio 2 and believe me when i say this is the single best thing i have *ever* heard on there,’ said @Milo_Edwards, comedian, writer and ‘dumb online guy’.

Unexpected plot twist!

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

Follow @Milo_Edwards for lots more Jeremy Vine (not every day, presumably)

READ MORE

Harry Hill’s tale of how he offended Jamie Oliver was already good but the payoff was magnificent

Source @Milo_Edwards