Greg Hands asked people to judge the Government on its record – and they did

Politics conservatives

With the budget due tomorrow and speculation about its content almost a national sport today, Greg Hands took time out of his busy schedule of talking about a joke Treasury note from 14 years ago to speak to Kay Burley, where he had this to say.

Greg Hands asks the country to "judge us on our record." #KayBurley pic.twitter.com/yKxbKERkEe — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) March 5, 2024

Unfortunately for Mr Hands, that’s exactly what people are doing.

Greg Hands says "judge us on our record"

We sure will

Tories at their lowest polling for around 50 years.

Heading for total WIPEOUT at the #GeneralElectionN0W pic.twitter.com/D9Gk3Gdtjc — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) March 5, 2024

Oh we will https://t.co/bJxOLIjrWJ — Mitch Benn (@MitchBenn) March 5, 2024

You heard the man. Crashed the economy,

Polluted all the waterways

Destroyed the NHS

Didn't bother fixing schools & hospitals

Scuppered the justice system. Guilty as charged. Send 'em down. https://t.co/5m56bWwRfY — John West (@JohnWest_JAWS) March 5, 2024

Greg Hands asks the country to "judge us on our record." pic.twitter.com/ab3yBVm07k — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% ‍☠️ (@g_gosden) March 5, 2024

We are @GregHands. That's why you are polling at historical lows. Because you are a historically low government and have been for years.https://t.co/lelyRlPcGl — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) March 5, 2024

‘Judge us on our record’ says Greg Hands.

Tory record

Collapse in living standards

Truss/Kwarteng mortgage hikes

‍⚕️ NHS waiting lists up

Public services hollowed out

Terrible railway service

Endless churn of ministers

Paterson, Pincher, Bone, Benton — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) March 5, 2024

How Greg hands can repeatedly parrot the words 'Judge us on our record' in response to every question on @SkyNews and keep a straight face is some top level Tory shithousery. — Rob Dicken (@1970RobD) March 5, 2024

If he's thinking of doing the comedy clubs, he needs to think again. — Amanda McVey (@amcthered) March 5, 2024

Greg Hands all day, every day. pic.twitter.com/hhly4I9QnD — Playingitagain (@AmeliaRocket1) March 5, 2024

Greg Hands –

"Judge us on our record" Pluck me.. Where shall we start?! pic.twitter.com/Ev5o3L7x25 — Lord Raven ✨️ (@John_Ravenn) March 5, 2024

"Judge us on our record" Greg Hands is literally telling the electorate to not vote for the Conservatives.#GE2024 #Budget2024 https://t.co/SWzkGSYeKi — ɥsoɯ (@_mosh_j_) March 5, 2024

Here’s how Susanna Reid judged him on his record.

'The only way you can gain support back is a broad tax cut and that would mean cutting public services?' Greg Hands waffles and dissembles pic.twitter.com/HQieD2YSbB — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% ‍☠️ (@g_gosden) March 5, 2024

Not even Nick Ferrari had any words of comfort.

'You are the Sheffield United of politics – staring relegation in the face.' As latest polling results show support for the Tories is down to 20%, @NickFerrariLBC presses Trade Minister @GregHands for answers pic.twitter.com/1r56hqi47t — LBC (@LBC) March 5, 2024

This puts it in a way Greg Hands can understand.

Tory chair Greg Hands said the Conservatives will win the general election and Naga Munchetty’s eyebrows spoke for the nation

Source Haggis_UK Image Screengrab, Freepik