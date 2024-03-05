Politics conservatives

Greg Hands asked people to judge the Government on its record – and they did

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 5th, 2024

With the budget due tomorrow and speculation about its content almost a national sport today, Greg Hands took time out of his busy schedule of talking about a joke Treasury note from 14 years ago to speak to Kay Burley, where he had this to say.

Unfortunately for Mr Hands, that’s exactly what people are doing.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Here’s how Susanna Reid judged him on his record.

Not even Nick Ferrari had any words of comfort.

This puts it in a way Greg Hands can understand.

Source Haggis_UK Image Screengrab, Freepik