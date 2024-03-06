Life shopping

People discovered too late that this ‘unlimited use’ Tesco voucher was actually a NSFW prank – and they were not happy bunnies

David Harris. Updated March 6th, 2024

With the cost of living still ridiculously high, people can be forgiven for using any means they can to save a bit of money off their weekly supermarket shop. So when Twitter user George uploaded a QR code promising £9.50 off their Tesco shop every time they use it, a lot of people were quick to try it. Every little helps, right?

A lot of people thought it may be too good to be true, however, and they were so very, very right to be suspicious.

Here’s the voucher he posted, purportedly valid until January 2026.

So what happened to the unfortunate people who decided to give it a go? Absolute embarrassment and mortification, that’s what…

1.

2.

So what’s going on here?

Well, this is what happens when you scan it at the checkout…

3.

Oh my! This wasn’t the only time it was used…

4.

5.

6.

7.

Yet more people were worried because they’d innocently passed on the ‘offer’ to friends and family…

8.

9.

10.

11.

We assume that Tesco have now patched the system so that it no longer works, so we advise against trying this at home!

