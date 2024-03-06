People discovered too late that this ‘unlimited use’ Tesco voucher was actually a NSFW prank – and they were not happy bunnies

Life shopping

With the cost of living still ridiculously high, people can be forgiven for using any means they can to save a bit of money off their weekly supermarket shop. So when Twitter user George uploaded a QR code promising £9.50 off their Tesco shop every time they use it, a lot of people were quick to try it. Every little helps, right?

A lot of people thought it may be too good to be true, however, and they were so very, very right to be suspicious.

Here’s the voucher he posted, purportedly valid until January 2026.

if anyone want £9.50 off for tesco then here it is unlimited… pic.twitter.com/ZlRNMyI1Rn — george (@StokeyyG2) February 27, 2024

So what happened to the unfortunate people who decided to give it a go? Absolute embarrassment and mortification, that’s what…

1.

Well that was embarrassing — ED (@_fantasyED) February 28, 2024

2.

Follow up on sending it to the wife – Tesco well very busy with loads of people behind her, she couldn’t get it off the screen — Craig Jackson (@IcCraig) February 28, 2024

So what’s going on here?

Well, this is what happens when you scan it at the checkout…

3.

Very awkward situation earlier for me. pic.twitter.com/YutDhn4PDL — Ludders (@OllieLudlam) February 27, 2024

Oh my! This wasn’t the only time it was used…

4.

5.

6.

7.

Yet more people were worried because they’d innocently passed on the ‘offer’ to friends and family…

8.

Sent this to my mum. Didn’t realise she’d forwarded it to my 80 year old grandma who’s just tried to use it — Dan (@dnljhnstn) February 28, 2024

9.

The amount of people I’ve sent this to who have sent it to their mums I’m awaiting the messages — Chris (@flyingkid94) February 28, 2024

10.

11.

Love you too mum pic.twitter.com/HyuldzjmQ5 — Lewis (@lewisboardman9) February 28, 2024

We assume that Tesco have now patched the system so that it no longer works, so we advise against trying this at home!

READ MORE

This woman’s NSFW (and WTF!) leggings prompted a heap of funny responses (please don’t get the hump)

Source george Image Lewis, Freepik