Entertainment pointless Richard osman

Richard Osman shared this Twitter account of ‘Pointless Celebs Looking at 69’ and it’s unaccountably entertaining

Poke Staff. Updated March 8th, 2024

There’s a Twitter account devoted entirely to pictures of Pointless celebrities looking at the number 69.

We know this because the great Richard Osman, Pointless sidekick turned gazillion selling author and much-else besides, shared this link to @69Pointless.

And it’s a whole lot more diverting than we thought it was going to be.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2