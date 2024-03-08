Entertainment pointless Richard osman
Richard Osman shared this Twitter account of ‘Pointless Celebs Looking at 69’ and it’s unaccountably entertaining
There’s a Twitter account devoted entirely to pictures of Pointless celebrities looking at the number 69.
We know this because the great Richard Osman, Pointless sidekick turned gazillion selling author and much-else besides, shared this link to @69Pointless.
This whole account is a peculiar, but very welcome, trip down memory lane. https://t.co/SfyBb5kvIB
— Richard Osman (@richardosman) March 4, 2024
And it’s a whole lot more diverting than we thought it was going to be.
1.
Josie Long pic.twitter.com/JaJOCAf7Fn
— Pointless Celebrities Looking at 69 (@69Pointless) March 4, 2024
2.
Bez pic.twitter.com/xVXg3W5yGf
— Pointless Celebrities Looking at 69 (@69Pointless) July 27, 2022
3.
Mark Watson pic.twitter.com/YQ06pxdvGz
— Pointless Celebrities Looking at 69 (@69Pointless) January 14, 2024
4.
Santa Claus pic.twitter.com/FMnOZfIzEm
— Pointless Celebrities Looking at 69 (@69Pointless) December 25, 2022
5.
Konnie Huq pic.twitter.com/KSAvHoplne
— Pointless Celebrities Looking at 69 (@69Pointless) October 2, 2022
6.
Colin Baker pic.twitter.com/fcu75Mbwab
— Pointless Celebrities Looking at 69 (@69Pointless) November 30, 2022
7.
Hannah Waddingham pic.twitter.com/5PpYTZn5LA
— Pointless Celebrities Looking at 69 (@69Pointless) October 31, 2022
8.
Tim Key pic.twitter.com/W6sJCFBoPF
— Pointless Celebrities Looking at 69 (@69Pointless) January 9, 2023
9.
Bonus: Paul Hollywood and Mary Berry pic.twitter.com/knRtoelnha
— Pointless Celebrities Looking at 69 (@69Pointless) August 5, 2023