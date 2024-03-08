Richard Osman shared this Twitter account of ‘Pointless Celebs Looking at 69’ and it’s unaccountably entertaining

Entertainment pointless Richard osman

There’s a Twitter account devoted entirely to pictures of Pointless celebrities looking at the number 69.

We know this because the great Richard Osman, Pointless sidekick turned gazillion selling author and much-else besides, shared this link to @69Pointless.

This whole account is a peculiar, but very welcome, trip down memory lane. https://t.co/SfyBb5kvIB — Richard Osman (@richardosman) March 4, 2024

And it’s a whole lot more diverting than we thought it was going to be.

1.

Josie Long pic.twitter.com/JaJOCAf7Fn — Pointless Celebrities Looking at 69 (@69Pointless) March 4, 2024

2.

Bez pic.twitter.com/xVXg3W5yGf — Pointless Celebrities Looking at 69 (@69Pointless) July 27, 2022

3.

Mark Watson pic.twitter.com/YQ06pxdvGz — Pointless Celebrities Looking at 69 (@69Pointless) January 14, 2024

4.

Santa Claus pic.twitter.com/FMnOZfIzEm — Pointless Celebrities Looking at 69 (@69Pointless) December 25, 2022

5.

Konnie Huq pic.twitter.com/KSAvHoplne — Pointless Celebrities Looking at 69 (@69Pointless) October 2, 2022

6.

Colin Baker pic.twitter.com/fcu75Mbwab — Pointless Celebrities Looking at 69 (@69Pointless) November 30, 2022

7.

Hannah Waddingham pic.twitter.com/5PpYTZn5LA — Pointless Celebrities Looking at 69 (@69Pointless) October 31, 2022

8.

Tim Key pic.twitter.com/W6sJCFBoPF — Pointless Celebrities Looking at 69 (@69Pointless) January 9, 2023

9.