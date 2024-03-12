Videos lee anderson Sophy Ridge

Sky’s Sophy Ridge calling Lee Anderson a ‘prick’ is today’s most satisfying watch

John Plunkett. Updated March 12th, 2024

We’ve grown accustomed to news presenters getting Jeremy Hunt’s name wrong in the most unfortunate style possible. Exhibit A, from just last week.

And this is similar but entirely different, a fabulous error by Sky News’s Sophy Ridge talking about Lee Anderson after he jumped ship from the Conservatives to Reform UK.

And it is surely today’s most satisfying watch.

Her smile says it all.

Surely not!

READ MORE

Telegraph columnist Celia Walden slammed the ‘shameful speculation’ about Kate Middleton and the internet replied as one

Source @NickyHorne