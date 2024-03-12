Sky’s Sophy Ridge calling Lee Anderson a ‘prick’ is today’s most satisfying watch

Videos lee anderson Sophy Ridge

We’ve grown accustomed to news presenters getting Jeremy Hunt’s name wrong in the most unfortunate style possible. Exhibit A, from just last week.

Nina Hossain’s legendary slip of the tongue on #ITVnews just now. Mr C*nt indeed pic.twitter.com/t46U1OgcOT — kye. (@itsmekye) March 7, 2024

And this is similar but entirely different, a fabulous error by Sky News’s Sophy Ridge talking about Lee Anderson after he jumped ship from the Conservatives to Reform UK.

And it is surely today’s most satisfying watch.

Her smile says it all.

My guess is someone wrote it on autocue as a gag and Sophie got caught out. I can’t imagine many viewers objecting though! — Sangita Myska (@SangitaMyska) March 11, 2024

Surely not!

I love that she realised and then thought “nah, I won’t correct myself” — stacey miller (@even_thorizon) March 11, 2024

No one will convince me that wasn’t deliberate — Stephen Hall #ForeverEuropean (@TidyTimecheck) March 11, 2024

“One of the last pricks in the Tory red wall”. Brilliant. https://t.co/Ihz1bURpKD — Mark Eaton (@Mark_A_Eaton) March 11, 2024

Source @NickyHorne