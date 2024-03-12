Telegraph columnist Celia Walden slammed the ‘shameful speculation’ about Kate Middleton and the internet replied as one

Celebrity Kate Middleton telegraph

To the Daily Telegraph now, where columnist Celia Walden – married to YouTuber Piers Morgan, don’t you know – has come out fighting against anyone and everyone indulging in any sort of speculation about Kate Middleton.

You remember, Kate Middleton who took the hit for a ‘manipulated’ family picture on Monday by sharing her previously undisclosed passion for photoshop.

Anyway, here’s what Walden had to say.

"People seem think the public own the rights to her mental and physical state – what happened to manners, grace and sensitivity?" Read the full column from Celia Walden below https://t.co/ceLDxuGekp pic.twitter.com/dbX2df9u8q — Telegraph Royal Family (@TelegraphRoyals) March 11, 2024

And here’s a little bit more – well, the bit you can read before you have to pay – although it’s surely more than enough.

‘The shameful speculation about the Princess of Wales’s health has to stop. ‘People seem think the public own the rights to her mental and physical state – what happened to manners, grace and sensitivity? ‘Among the hours of television coverage and the acres of print that “manipulated” image prompted, one frequently expressed sentiment stood out: “The public have a right to be angry …’

And the entire internet – well, quite a lot of it – replied as one.

Celia seems to think she has the right to decide what Royals (who aren't on the payroll) name their kids though? That seems odd. https://t.co/dHMDEnUM6k — Tortured Small Business Department (Liz's Version) (@CertainlyNotLiz) March 11, 2024

Girl you wrote WAY worse things about Meghan Markle, pack it up Nanny McPhee https://t.co/cJHyvxYYnc — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) March 12, 2024

Manners, Grace and Sensitivity do not go hand in hand with the UK press.

Where were your manners grace and sensitivity ranting on about the Duchess of Sussex with your husband day after day? — Mrs Kensington (@Londonlife44) March 11, 2024

Where was this attitude when Meghan was hung out to dry? The hypocrisy is nauseating https://t.co/GOiJD92eXE — Dan (@danielxndrew_) March 11, 2024

Source @TelegraphRoyals