Took us far too long to work out what we’re looking at here and it’s not so NSFW as we thought it was
Surely the gardening services business that thought it was a good idea to put this image on the back of their truck knew exactly what they were doing. Didn’t they?
Because it took us too long – far too long – to what it actually depicts. At least, we think it did (or maybe we were right first time all along?)
‘Took me a second …’ said MakeMeFamous7 who shared it over on Reddit.
Have you got it yet?
‘Took me more than that!’
Yippy-Skippy-
‘Who else definitely never would’ve gotten it without the comment section ‘
Good4nowbut
‘Oh, they’re hands holding soil, not butts taking a crap, nice.’
No_Elephant1511
‘I choose to see 2 butts pooping.’
moor9776
‘Who approved THAT?’
smurfsundermybed
‘Promote them, cause here we all are looking at their ad.’
MasK_6EQUJ5
READ MORE
Sky’s Sophy Ridge calling Lee Anderson a ‘prick’ is today’s most satisfying watch
Source Reddit u/MakeMeFamous7