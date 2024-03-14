James Acaster told a hilarious tale of a very persistent heckler and everyone said the same thing

Celebrity James acaster

The great James Acaster has just been on American talk show Late Night with Seth Meyers and a predictably entertaining watch it was too.

One tale in particular stood out, James’ story of an especially persistent heckler which was very funny (and just a little bit scary).

James Acaster might have the most dedicated heckler ever. pic.twitter.com/tVNP2Nhis0 — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) March 13, 2024

And it turned out we weren’t the only ones to immediately think this at the end of it …

First, I love James Acaster.

Second, I would’ve bet my house that the guy was in the audience. Disappointed. — Jason Hagman (@Jason_Hagman) March 13, 2024

I was waiting for ‘You were better in Vancouver!’ — Rodney Dennie (@RDennie1) March 14, 2024

if only he had been in the Late Night audience. — Jimmy James Inc. (@jimmyjamesinc2) March 13, 2024

The audience missed a chance! Someone should have got up and heckled him — Mo Jay ️ (@itsMJ_official) March 14, 2024

And also …

If only I had enough money to just fly around seeing a bunch of James Acaster shows https://t.co/0BTvz3Vk2s — veronica wasboyski (@AlyssaWhoa) March 14, 2024

I was at the Vancouver show when James Acaster figured this person was the same heckler. It was honestly a full hour of who this heckler was. https://t.co/r5btsd89pa — reganomics (@reganomics3) March 14, 2024

I was there!! It was epic! https://t.co/QYmW3sGw6p — Mike Myhre (@mhmyhre) March 14, 2024

Source @LateNightSeth