18 favourite things people are saying about the Kate Middleton saga on Twitter right now

When we did a round-up of tweets about the Kate Middleton saga on Monday we thought – like everyone else – that it was only a matter of time before the Palace moved to put all this speculation to bed once and for all.

And yet here we are on Friday and, while it’s still presumably a matter of time, that time is now ‘at least five days and counting’.

So in the spirit of the royals doing absolutely nothing to clear any of this up, here’s what people are saying about Kategate, WaterKate or – if you prefer – the plain old Great Middleton Mystery.

saw someone refer to waterkate as “middleton march madness” the internet is so back — maybe: diane (@dianelyssa) March 14, 2024

By sheer probability, one of the Kate Middleton conspiracy theories has to be real — Mikelle Street (@MikelleStreet) March 14, 2024

Me: You will never believe this. My offline friend: This better not be about Kate Middleton again. Me: pic.twitter.com/kvMIKExhjO — Jane Austen First Drafts (@Austen1stDrafts) March 14, 2024

Using the power of “3D” i have completely debunked claims the Kate Middleton car photo is edited. Why don’t the bricks align? Let’s see.. pic.twitter.com/kFS68c4tMe — Richard Parry (@_RichardParry_) March 14, 2024

I can’t stop giggling over this one kate middleton theory i read: “Maybe she’s setting a boundary” — Jenée (@jdesmondharris) March 14, 2024

As an American who doesn’t actually care, my favorite part of the Kate Middleton drama is seeing all of the British people who are weirdly loyal to the royal family get upset that we think this is all hilarious. — Eli McCann (@EliMcCann) March 15, 2024

BREAKING NEWS

Kate Middleton spotted in The Sims 2’s Strangetown wearing a red strapless dress, a green pendant on a gold chain, and a black wig pic.twitter.com/JAAv8I10xq — SimmingNate (@SimmingNate) March 14, 2024

9.