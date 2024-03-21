17 foods being gripped with force from the ‘Gripping Food With Force’ Twitter/X account

Weird World food

There are many weird and wonderful accounts on Twitter/X, but rarely have we seen one quite so bizarre as Gripping Food with Force. It’s an account that does exactly what it says on the tin – it depicts different foods being gripped. With force.

It’s deeply weird, funny and sometimes vaguely unsettling.

Let’s take a look.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.