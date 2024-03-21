This statue of Harry Kane has been stuck in storage for years and people think they can see why – 14 funny reactions

Weird World art

Even though Harry Kane has gone to Bayern Munich in search of silverware, the England striker is still loved by fans back home, and has joined the national squad ahead of Saturday’s friendly against Brazil, despite an ankle injury.

It’s no great surprise, then, that there is to be a statue of Kane erected in Waltham Forest, which includes his childhood home of Chingford. What may be a surprise is that the statue already exists.

An investigation by the Big Issue‘s Greg Barradale found that the sculpture, which cost Waltham Forest Council £7,200 back in 2019, has been languishing in storage as the council struggles to find it a permanent home.

⚽️EXCLUSIVE: This is the statue of Harry Kane which has been sat in storage for years@BigIssue has obtained pictures of the statue, commissioned in 2019, and as-yet-unseen Waltham Forest Council spent £7,200 on it, at the request of residents. But it hasn't found a home… pic.twitter.com/HdNMFKv7Xw — Greg Barradale (@GregBarradale) March 20, 2024

What is it about statues of footballers?

via GIPHY

People had thoughts. Lots of thoughts.

Why does he have a goatee https://t.co/5FlRMG2n7D — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) March 20, 2024

I imagine Ronaldo’ll feel a bit better about his horror show when he sees this. https://t.co/nUtJLkcA6Q — Andrea (@Moore_Thought) March 20, 2024

Meanwhile, Harry Kane manages to hang on to his Easter Egg after a disaster at the chocolate fountain pic.twitter.com/PKzqCMQcgj — Hugh Osborne (@Available4Panto) March 20, 2024

"Well doc, first I grew this really huge boil on my knee. Then I started to look like that evil copper out of Terminator 2…" pic.twitter.com/pYQKq8nage — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) March 20, 2024

waiting for his first major trophy before unveiling it https://t.co/Snws8W2gJo pic.twitter.com/ZbaANvEZYU — Kravïtz✨️ (@notkravtz) March 20, 2024

Made of chocolate. First photos emerge of Harry Kane statue kept in storage for years | Harry Kane | The Guardian https://t.co/1XZhelg6sS — Richard Proctor (@proctorstudio) March 20, 2024

Oh my god. You can certainly see why it’s been kept in storage. I am obsessed. Look what they did to my boy. Have they commissioned the same geezer who did Cristiano at Madeira Airport? https://t.co/Abcx7sdDhL — Nick Reilly (@NickJWReilly) March 20, 2024

Harry Kane waiting in a bus shelter pic.twitter.com/TpKTIPGcui — John Foot (@Footymac) March 20, 2024

is this like a new anti homeless bench or something https://t.co/XDjCXcCau2 — Filip (@fichofcb) March 20, 2024

The Spurs trophy room might have enough space https://t.co/1pjiGGJ06y — Anthems For A Twenty-Three Year-Old Man (@DFakExGoalanke) March 20, 2024

I feel like the people who make these statues purposely do a terrible job replicating the person it’s meant to be so that it gets more attention https://t.co/5gL73HVNvR — øłî⚒ (@oliverrrwhu) March 20, 2024

Hmm, have they left it so long, so that the public will have forgotten what Harry Kane looks like (& thus won't notice its lack of resemblance)? — ⚫ Kaz Alexander #NHSLove #SupportNursesStrike (@WarphobblerKaz) March 20, 2024

Sarah – @idlewildgirl – has had enough.

We need to just give up on statues https://t.co/o5pBVlxdBI — Sarah (@idlewildgirl) March 20, 2024

If you’d like to support The Big Issue with their work, which improves the lives of homeless people and can help them find secure housing, you can do that here.

Source Greg Barradale Image Screengrab, Sculpture Machine Ltd/The Big Issue via The Guardian