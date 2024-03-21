Weird World art

This statue of Harry Kane has been stuck in storage for years and people think they can see why – 14 funny reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 21st, 2024

Even though Harry Kane has gone to Bayern Munich in search of silverware, the England striker is still loved by fans back home, and has joined the national squad ahead of Saturday’s friendly against Brazil, despite an ankle injury.

It’s no great surprise, then, that there is to be a statue of Kane erected in Waltham Forest, which includes his childhood home of Chingford. What may be a surprise is that the statue already exists.

An investigation by the Big Issue‘s Greg Barradale found that the sculpture, which cost Waltham Forest Council £7,200 back in 2019, has been languishing in storage as the council struggles to find it a permanent home.

What is it about statues of footballers?

If you’d like to support The Big Issue with their work, which improves the lives of homeless people and can help them find secure housing, you can do that here.

